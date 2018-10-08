New retail collective to open pop-up store in downtown Madison

Photo courtesy of Good Day Collective Wildewood

Three Wisconsin retail brands have joined forces to open the Good Day Collective, a pop-up shop in downtown Madison.

One-OneThousand, Red's Mercantile and Wildewood announced in a release Monday their partnership to create a new, one-of-a-kind shopping experience in the former American Family Insurance DreamBank location on North Pinckney Street.

The pop-up will feature products from the three different Wisconsin-based brands. Photo courtesy of Good Day Collective Sarah Artz of One-OneThousand

One-OneThousand, a creative studio in Madison working with artists, makers and designers, will provide a selection of home wares, ceramics, jewelry and creative supplies from founder Sarah Artz's MADE KITS line. The MADE KITS are One-OneThousand's line of creative boxes featuring all the supplies to create an artistic, do-it-yourself product.

Eau Claire's Red's Mercantile will add small batches of Midwest-made clothing, jewelry, blankets, pottery and more to the pop-up space. Owner Becca Cooke focuses her shop on the empowerment of women, so the space will host some "lady-charged events" during its pop-up period. Photo courtesy of Good Day Collective Becca Cooke of Red's Mercantile (left) and Kate Holl of Wildewood (right)

Kate Holl, the founder of Wildewood, brings a botanical touch to the Good Day Collective with plants, botanical-inspired gifts and products that will help with plant care.

Good Day Collective opens Oct. 18 and will run until Jan. 18 at 1 N. Pinckney St. The shop will be open Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.