Shopping and Style

New retail collective to open pop-up store in downtown Madison

Pop-up runs Oct. 18 to Jan. 8

By:

Posted: Oct 08, 2018 03:04 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2018 03:04 PM CDT

Three Wisconsin retail brands have joined forces to open the Good Day Collective, a pop-up shop in downtown Madison.

One-OneThousand, Red's Mercantile and Wildewood announced in a release Monday their partnership to create a new, one-of-a-kind shopping experience in the former American Family Insurance DreamBank location on North Pinckney Street.

The pop-up will feature products from the three different Wisconsin-based brands. 

One-OneThousand, a creative studio in Madison working with artists, makers and designers, will provide a selection of home wares, ceramics, jewelry and creative supplies from founder Sarah Artz's MADE KITS line. The MADE KITS are One-OneThousand's line of creative boxes featuring all the supplies to create an artistic, do-it-yourself product.

Eau Claire's Red's Mercantile will add small batches of Midwest-made clothing, jewelry, blankets, pottery and more to the pop-up space. Owner Becca Cooke focuses her shop on the empowerment of women, so the space will host some "lady-charged events" during its pop-up period.

Kate Holl, the founder of Wildewood, brings a botanical touch to the Good Day Collective with plants, botanical-inspired gifts and products that will help with plant care.

Good Day Collective opens Oct. 18 and will run until Jan. 18 at 1 N. Pinckney St. The shop will be open Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by Madison Magazine. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Madison Magazine Subscription

Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.

Gift subscriptions now available!

Subscribe Now

Dining & Drink

Sign-up for our event newsletter

This Week's Circulars