New CBD-based retail store open on State Street

The Green Barn Door opened Saturday

Posted: Apr 24, 2019 10:02 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 24, 2019 10:02 AM CDT

The Green Barn Door, a new retail spot on State Street, opened Saturday in the former Steep & Brew coffee shop location.

The Green Bar Door specializes in CBD and hemp products. The shop will have hemp and CBD products. It also plans to provide education and consultation for those interested in hemp and CBD.

 

The Green Barn Door is the first specialized CBD and hemp shop on State Street.

 

