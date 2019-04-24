New CBD-based retail store open on State Street

Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.
The Green Barn Door, a new retail spot on State Street, opened Saturday in the former Steep & Brew coffee shop location.
The Green Bar Door specializes in CBD and hemp products. The shop will have hemp and CBD products. It also plans to provide education and consultation for those interested in hemp and CBD.
The Green Barn Door is the first specialized CBD and hemp shop on State Street.
