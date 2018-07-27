Monroe Street retailers hosting sidewalk sale Saturday

Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.
MADISON, Wis. - Monroe Street is hosting its annual sidewalk sale on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
According to the Monroe Street neighborhood website, the scarcity of sidewalks won't stop the area from hosting its annual sidewalk sale.
The area has been under construction since March, and work will continue through November. The street is one-way. Street parking is available in the surrounding areas and some spots have their own parking lots.
The participants include:
The sidewalk sale is also a good time to play Monroe Street BINGO. When visiting the various merchants, you can get a sticker on the BINGO board. Complete a row, column or diagonal to get a reward.
Fill out the full board to receive a Monroe Street canvas tote bag and $150 in rewards. Boards are available at any of the participating merchants.
