Shopping and Style

Monroe Street retailers hosting sidewalk sale Saturday

Despite lack of sidewalks, shops still offer sales

Posted: July 27, 2018 09:36 AM CDT

Updated: July 27, 2018 09:38 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Monroe Street is hosting its annual sidewalk sale on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the Monroe Street neighborhood website, the scarcity of sidewalks won't stop the area from hosting its annual sidewalk sale.

The area has been under construction since March, and work will continue through November. The street is one-way. Street parking is available in the surrounding areas and some spots have their own parking lots.

The participants include:

  • ReFind Style Madison
  • Rupert Cornelius
  • Orange Tree Imports
  • Art Gecko
  • Katy's American Indian Arts
  • Hair
  • Mystery to Me
  • Neuhauser Pharmacy
  • Hive of Madison
  • Full Circle Holistic Veterinary Clinic 
  • Karner Blue Candle & Supply
  • Dongzhu Pottery
  • ZIP-DANG
  • The Knitting Tree

The sidewalk sale is also a good time to play Monroe Street BINGO. When visiting the various merchants, you can get a sticker on the BINGO board. Complete a row, column or diagonal to get a reward.

Fill out the full board to receive a Monroe Street canvas tote bag and $150 in rewards. Boards are available at any of the participating merchants.

Copyright 2018 by Madison Magazine. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Madison Magazine Subscription

Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.

Gift subscriptions now available!

Subscribe Now

Dining & Drink

Sign-up for our event newsletter

This Week's Circulars