Monroe Street retailers hosting sidewalk sale Saturday

Photos by Timothy Hughes ZIP-DANG is one of the stores participating in Monroe Street's Sidewalk Sale.

MADISON, Wis. - Monroe Street is hosting its annual sidewalk sale on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the Monroe Street neighborhood website, the scarcity of sidewalks won't stop the area from hosting its annual sidewalk sale.

The area has been under construction since March, and work will continue through November. The street is one-way. Street parking is available in the surrounding areas and some spots have their own parking lots.

The participants include:

ReFind Style Madison

Rupert Cornelius

Orange Tree Imports

Art Gecko

Katy's American Indian Arts

Hair

Mystery to Me

Neuhauser Pharmacy

Hive of Madison

Full Circle Holistic Veterinary Clinic

Karner Blue Candle & Supply

Dongzhu Pottery

ZIP-DANG

The Knitting Tree

The sidewalk sale is also a good time to play Monroe Street BINGO. When visiting the various merchants, you can get a sticker on the BINGO board. Complete a row, column or diagonal to get a reward.

Fill out the full board to receive a Monroe Street canvas tote bag and $150 in rewards. Boards are available at any of the participating merchants.