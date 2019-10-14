Mobile boutique retailer opening seasonal storefront in Stoughton

Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.
Gift subscriptions now available!Subscribe Now
After three years of being on the road, Grasshopper Goods is hopping into its own storefront in Stoughton.
Karen Tardrew, the owner of Grasshopper Goods — the first mobile boutique in Wisconsin — is opening a seasonal brick and mortar location at 171 West Main Street.
Tardrew says she's starting with a seasonal space in hopes of expanding into something year-round. She originally was waiting for the Madison Public Market to open, but with the opening getting pushed into 2021, she says she couldn't wait.
"I needed to reach more Wisconsinites and the customers are asking for it," Tardrew says.
A release says they are planning a grand opening celebration on Nov. 15.
Stoughton...we're coming for you! 🇳🇴 🇳🇴🇳🇴🇳🇴 We signed a lease on this historical building on Main Street and are opening in early November! 🎉 Yes, we will still have Vinny 🚛 in the spring and summer months but we really felt the draw to join the group of innovative entrepreneurs that have started things rolling in @stoughtonwisconsin . ✌🏼 We'll carry lots of the same vendors you've come to know and love in the truck plus some new ones! 😀 We're EXCITED!! Can't wait to see you all there. 💚 All together we will #makeshoppingfunagain 😀 . . . . #grasshoppergoods #wehopyoushop #makingshoppingfunagain #ggbrickandmortar #stoughtonwi @visit_stoughton
Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.
Gift subscriptions now available!Subscribe Now
New Orleans likes to claim that it is the birthplace of the cocktail.Read More »
Sign up for e-newsletters to get the first taste of Madison Magazine's top stories and more!Read More »