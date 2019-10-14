Mobile boutique retailer opening seasonal storefront in Stoughton

Photo by Timothy Hughes

After three years of being on the road, Grasshopper Goods is hopping into its own storefront in Stoughton.

Karen Tardrew, the owner of Grasshopper Goods — the first mobile boutique in Wisconsin — is opening a seasonal brick and mortar location at 171 West Main Street.

Tardrew says she's starting with a seasonal space in hopes of expanding into something year-round. She originally was waiting for the Madison Public Market to open, but with the opening getting pushed into 2021, she says she couldn't wait.

"I needed to reach more Wisconsinites and the customers are asking for it," Tardrew says.

A release says they are planning a grand opening celebration on Nov. 15.