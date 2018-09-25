Mes Amies helps women get all dressed up

Photo by Timothy Hughes

For the past three years, Mes Amies Boutique has been a one-stop shop in the Hilldale Shopping Center for dresses. Now Middleton welcomes Mes Amies to its downtown after a move in July.

Owner Casey Plasch says she was looking for a space with other local businesses and a community feel. Plus, she says, the store simply needed more space.

With customers asking for shoes and long dresses, the new space on Hubbard Avenue allows Mes Amies to offer more apparel, such as business attire, formal dresses, cocktail dresses, sundresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, shapewear, some jewelry and accessories like purses and clutches.

Plasch says by offering mainly dresses, Mes Amies fills a need in the community. She says she wanted to create a shop welcoming women of all ages and shapes.

“We can teach them more about the clothing so that it doesn’t [create] negative feelings about their body or themselves,” Plasch says.

The boutique carries sizes 00 to 18 in store, but Plasch says there are also several lines of dresses they can order up to size 26.

In addition to having an array of sizes and styles, Mes Amies tries to carry as many U.S.-made, eco-friendly and locally designed lines as possible.

“I spend almost an excessive amount [of time] looking for designers. I go all over. We’re really trying to bring back and teach people where they’re buying from and the quality of those items, and that doesn’t always have to mean high price,” Plasch says.

Must-Haves

Razzle Dazzle: With sparkles, feathers and rhinestones, this clutch completes any upscale ensemble. $82

Everyday Look: Feel comfortable and stylish in a black-and-white striped wrap dress. $112

Say Yes to the Dress: Evoke the roaring ’20s with an intricately beaded white dress. $300

High Class: Become the belle of the ball with lacy high-heeled slippers with a touch of sparkle. $98

Some Like it Hot: Spice up an outfit with a bright pair of red slingback heels. $86 Photo by Timothy Hughes Photo by Timothy Hughes

Jump for Joy: Keep it easy with a one-piece jumpsuit for a day at the office or a night on the town. $220

Mes Amies Boutique

7531 Hubbard Ave., Middleton

820-1190, mesamiesboutique.com

