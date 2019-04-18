Krystle Marks on the 'Color of the Year' and starting her own clothing line

PHOTOS: Krystle Marks dons Pantone's 'Color of the Year' Photo by Amandalynn Jones Krystle Marks is founder and CEO of Lev Apparel, a newly launched clothing line based in Madison. Marks offered us a few suggestions on how to work Pantone's "Color of the Year" into your outfit, like big bold earrings or a ballet flat paired with a neutral outfit. [ + - ] Photo by Amandalynn Jones Krystle Marks is founder and CEO of Lev Apparel, a newly launched clothing line based in Madison. Marks offered us a few suggestions on how to work Pantone's "Color of the Year" into your outfit, like tucking a coral colored T-shirt into an accordion skirt with a leather jacket. [ + - ] Photo by Amandalynn Jones Krystle Marks dons chunky hoop earrings in the color living coral, which Pantone named 2019's "Color of the Year." [ + - ]

Pantone’s purple-hued Ultra Violet color is so last year.

This year, it’s all about “living coral,” Pantone’s 2019 color of the year. The Pantone Color Institute — the business unit within Pantone that highlights top seasonal runway colors, forecasts color trends and helps businesses choose colors for products and brands — has named the “vibrant, yet mellow” shade this year’s “it” color.

Krystle Marks, founder and CEO of the Madison-based women’s clothing line Lev Apparel, says she’s a fan of living coral from a fashion standpoint.

“That color is good on pretty much all skin types,” says Marks, who was a personal stylist for seven years before starting her own line along with co-owner and COO Abby Felix Winzenried. “Things in fashion are so neutral. To have a bright color that goes with anything — it’s super easy to sprinkle in."

A few ideas Marks offered into tucking a coral colored T-shirt into an accordion skirt with a leather jacket. She also loves the idea of using it as a pop of color with accessories, like big bold earrings or a ballet flat paired with a neutral outfit.

It’s a smart choice for Pantone to choose a color that’s so universally flattering, Marks says.

“What a benefit that is to women,” she says. Helping women is a big part of Marks’ and Winzenried’s mission with Lev Apparel. The woman-owned business works with a female artisan group in the slums of New Delhi that makes its clothes and pays living wages to the makers. “Our goal is to provide opportunity for women with no socioeconomic opportunities,” Marks says. Lev Apparel’s first line will drop in June on levapparel.com.

This article is part of the May 2019 cover story, "50 Things That Give Madison Color." For the cover story, click here.