Guide to 110 locally owned shops in the Madison-area

The Madison area is full of stellar spots to pick up presents and support local businesses. We’ve called out some fantastic local stores in a variety of regions throughout the Madison-area, in the 'burbs and online, all to help you get the most bang for your holiday-shopping buck.

Jump to the sections here: Downtown Madison | Monroe Street | Madison's East Side | Hilldale Shopping Center | The 'Burbs | Local Online Shops

Downtown Madison

Known as the heart of the city, downtown is the heart of local shopping, too. Photo by Timothy Hughes

Photo by Timothy Hughes

Gift-givers have many options to peruse, like Madison Modern Market, which sells trendy and retro home and office goods, kids’ stuff and barware. The Soap Opera is a legendary Madison stop; here you’ll find seemingly countless luxury soaps, lotions and potions for the body. Driftless Studio is an art gallery and gift shop in one—find kids’ trinkets, photography and unique treasures. A few doors down, pop into Anthology, which specializes in alt-craft items, reclaimed treasures and handmade cards.

Little Luxuries whose name says it all—treat your giftee to a great wallet, hair accessory, mug or baby toy. Nearby is Serrv which specializes in fair trade gifts and clothing. Across the street, the Museum Store at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art offers aesthetically exciting crafts, jewelry, books, cards and children’s books.

Looking for gifts to wear? Jazzman and August caters to the fashionable males while Karen & Co. and Sassafras are for the discriminating shopper with premium denim, Longchamp bags and Michael Stars knits.

Have a shoe-lover in your life? (shoo) has high-end shoes for men and women, plus a fantastic little assortment of locally made T-shirts, jewelry and gift items.

Badger fans can find trendy gear and unique gifts at University Book Store, Insignia, Campus Street Sportswear, Sconnie Nation and Tailgate.

Tellus Mater Inc. is a one-stop-shop for housewares, kitchen items and fun gadgets.

A few doors down, Fromagination has artisan cheeses from all over the U.S. (and Wisconsin, too), plus gourmet gift items and locally made treats like Quince & Apple preserves and Potter’s Crackers.

Also on the Square, the Museum Store within the Wisconsin Historical Museum is a source for Wisconsin-themed, historically tinged and surprisingly funny T-shirts, mugs, books and other gifts.

On King Street find Context, a beautifully curated men’s shop that specializes in heritage brands of clothing and shoes plus a curated collection of denim, tops, bags and more for guys.

New to the downtown area is Bungalow608, an artisan home goods and accessories shop featuring products that support global craft traditions, family-owned companies and small makers.

Popping up until January is Good Day Collective which combines three Wisconsin businesses: Wildewood, One-OneThousand and Red’s Mercantile.

Monroe Street

Monroe Street has a wonderful array of home accessory and gift shops. Photos by Timothy Hughes

Photos by Timothy Hughes

One of the street’s best-known tenants is Orange Tree Imports, which has fanciful kitchenware, gourmet gadgets and helpful staff.

Art Gecko has an exotic mystique and sells a combination of worldly home items—think capiz shell light fixtures and sari-inspired throw pillows—and affordable jewelry (with a second store on State Street).

Katy’s American Indian Arts showcases Southwestern art, pottery, jewelry and textiles. Calabash Gifts & Home Accents boasts a wonderful variety of art and jewelry from Africa.

Zip-Dang is a quirky shop selling items made by the owners themselves (original photography and clothing) and other artists, like cool prints, cards, candles and Wisconsin-themed pint glasses.

On the fine-art front, Milward Farrell Fine Art carries an eclectic mix of contemporary paintings, prints and jewelry, art glass, lamps and more.

Mystery to Me is a charming independent bookstore that has a wide range of mysteries, as well as poetry, memoirs, young adult and children’s books and works by local authors.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with chocolates from Infusion Chocolates and Madison Chocolate Co.

Music lovers can grab CDs, vinyl and rare collectibles at Strictly Discs. New kid on the block Madison Shoe Repair and Bootery has quality shoes and clothing.

East side shopping: Willy Street, Johnson Street, Atwood Avenue

It’s pretty much impossible not to find a cool, uniquely Madison gift on the near-east side of the city. Photo by Timothy Hughes

Photo by Timothy Hughes

A Williamson Street destination, Hatch Art House specializes in Wisconsin artists and showcases an aesthetically interesting array of paintings, prints, sculpture and upcycled art. Its sister company, Hazel General Store, set next door, puts a modern-day spin on the general store concept, offering games, toys, bags, T-shirts, art supplies and home accessories.

Find fashion-forward fair-trade clothing—think colorblocked dresses and drape-y sweaters—at Change, an eco-chic boutique that promotes socially responsible consumerism.

Cool cats and dogs would surely love a new treat or toy from MadCat Pet Supplies (there’s another store on Monroe Street, too).

Urban gardeners will delight in a plant, tool or accessory from the Madison Greenhouse Store, an informational and inspirational resource for local growers.

Satisfy your foodie cravings with steaks, beer, handmade sausages, charcuterie, cheese, wine and beer at Underground Butcher. Alimentari recently opened off of Willy Street, serving up specialty Italian foods and other goodies.

Nearby on Atwood Avenue, satisfy your music needs with Sugar Shack Records’ memorabilia, records, CDs, DVDs and more, or sell your stuff and search for collectibles at MadCity Music Exchange.

For pups either naughty or nice, pick out a fun toy or adorable outfit at bad dog frida, a pet shop that celebrates the unique and lovable personalities of our furry friends.

Grab a beer at BarleyPop Tap & Shop, a bottle of wine at Table Wine, a box of chocolates from Gail Ambrosius Chocolatier or specialty nuts at Nutkrack.

Head to East Johnson Street’s Good Style Shop for vintage clothes and accessories to be stylin’ in no time. Upshift across the street has unique used clothing as well.

Burnie’s Rock Shop, a near-east staple since the 1960s, has built a strong reputation and loyal following for its broad selection of gemstones, jewelry, beads and rocks. Find a second location on Park Street.

Hilldale Shopping Center

Who says you can’t shop local at the mall? Hilldale is packed with indie stores. Ben Jones

Ben Jones

Morgan’s Shoes steps up the comfort, offering footwear for the entire family in styles that range from casual to athletic to formal.

Twigs is like a fashionista’s dream closet, offering denim, dresses, handbags and more from the likes of Nanette Lepore, Vince, Steven Alan, rag & bone, Tibi and Diane von Furstenberg.

Playthings is a funhouse for creative, tinkery and imagination-activating toys. And stock up on books and Badgers apparel at the University Book Store.

Grab everything on your grocery list along with yummy food gifts at Metcalfe's. The local grocery store hs more than 500 varieties of artisan cheeses and fresh baked goods sourced from 25 local bakeries.

A Dodgeville-based company since 1962, Lands’ End carries casually cool sweaters, coats, boots and more for men, women and kids.

Brown and Beam, which specializes in home décor and furniture, recently opened a new location at Hilldale.

There are more shops in Hilldale that are national brands. Click here for a full list.

Hitting up the ‘Burbs

Drive a little bit outside of Madison to find great spots to shop. Timothy Hughes Tradition Children's Market is located in Middleton.

Middleton

Women’s store Chauette is a light-filled and spacious shop stocked with sweaters, denim, cocktail dresses and a solid array of closet options. Connected to Chauette is Chauette Home, a warm boutique selling home accessories, candles and a great selection of baby gifts.

Mes Amies has a perfect frock for every occasion—from casual to black-tie. And The Regal Find is indeed just that as an approachable little shop with upcycled crafty items like wall hangings, tea towels, jewelry and gifts. Z.Bella Boutique caters exclusively to the stylish plus-size woman with denim, cocktail dresses and everything in between.

Tradition Children’s Market has an assortment of fashion, toys and accessories for all the boys and girls. Grab some men's clothes at Journeyman Co. or R. Westbrook Mercantile.

Shopping for a foodie? Find a unique and delicious gift—from vinegars to sauces and, of course, an incredible array of mustards—at the National Mustard Museum.

Down University Avenue, Chocolaterian Cafe is a great spot to grab more than 70 different house made desserts. Satara Home & Baby offers great gift options for a mom-to-be or baby in organic clothing, bedding and eco-friendly toys. And I’m Board! Games & Family Fun is the perfect antidote to boredom—puzzles, board games, collectible card games and more can be found here.

Sun Prairie

There are plenty of great spots for furniture and décor in Sun Prairie. Stop at Hen & Rooster Vintage for collectibles, décor, barware, wall hangings and Wisconsin-themed products or The Wire Basket for antique treasures. Brass Tacks Resale refinishes furniture while also selling a selection of new, old and re-imagined items. If looking for a modern flair, Nest Interior Design has new furniture and home goods.

Fulfill your need to create at Board & Brush, a shop specializing in custom wood signs and DIY classes. Or head to Kate & Co. to find craft paint, furniture and other gift items.

Grab some sweets at nearby shop The Chocolate Caper (which also has a Oregon locations). Music lovers will find interesting apparel, upcycled music jewelry and art at The Piano Gal Shop. Splurge on gourmet items, jewelry, candles, home accents, flowers and more at Splurge.

Monona

With more than 100 different vendors, Booth 121 is a great place to shop local and support smaller Wisconsin makers. Make your home feel cozy at The Cozy Home, a furniture and home décor consignment store. Get your fill of antiques at the Monona Antique Mini Mall.

Verona

Grab a cup of coffee while perusing local and world gifts at Tuvalu Coffeehouse and Gallery. If still looking to get a caffeine buzz, check out The Sow’s Ear, the Midwest’s first combined yarn store and coffee shop.

Verona has a couple places featuring unique gifts including JNJ Craftworks which features many Wisconsin and Verona makers. The Gingko Tree on Main Street has been a staple in the area for more than 20 years specializing in presents for everyone on your list.

Find fresh, funky and fashionable clothing and accessories at The Purple Goose. Grab something for your best friend while out and about at Goochi Poochi, a specialty pet food store with grooming services. Treat yourself at the end of the day with Swiss truffles at Candinas Chocolatier (which also has a location on Capitol Square) or snag a bottle of wine at the Verona Wine Cellar.

Waunakee Photo by Timothy Hughes Photo by Timothy Hughes

Visit Waunakee’s Main Street for cute gift shops and cozy stores. Both Lake Life Co. and Wisconsin Candle Co. create small-batch soy candles. Each shop also features local merchandise and other fun goods, so it’s worth visiting both and smelling as many candles as possible.

Find home goods and interesting wall art at Red Barn Co. Store. New to Waunakee is Kee Kee Boutique which has stylish clothes ranging in sizes XS to 3X.

Mount Horeb

Support local artists and makers in Mount Horeb’s various shops. KELLA, a mixed-use space that doubles as a shop and a full-service marketing agency, features Wisconsin-focused glassware, artwork and apparel. Artisan Woods offers handcrafted woodcrafts from more than 80 North American artisans. Isaac’s Soaps and Antiques carries many quality soap brands, including Jangle SOAPworks which is based in Mount Horeb.

Looking for apparel and home décor, but don’t want venture too far? Check out McFee on Main’s wide selection of products.

There are plenty of places to find gifts, antiques and collectibles in Mount Horeb. Some spots include Rust & Lace Antiques and Collectibles, Acorns and Moonhill Mercantile.

Stoughton

Find some of the top fashions, including dresses for all occasions, sweaters, shoes and accessories, at Stori Anne Co. on Stoughton’s Main Street. If you love all things antique and vintage, check out Sfibi.

Satisfy your inner foodie with All Through The House, a store specializing in gourmet cookware, food, wine, kitchen gadgets and cooking classes. If wanting to grab some cheese, visit Cheesers to find a variety of local Wisconsin cheeses.

New to Stoughton is Dune Gift + Home, which was opened by local jewelry maker Cire’ Cross (of Cire’ Alexandria Jewelry) with her husband Mike and daughter Elsie. The shop supports makers and curators.

Keep it Local Online

Don’t feel guilty if you’d rather lounge in your jammies at home and shop online. Photo courtesy of Girl Wonderful

Photo courtesy of Girl Wonderful

When ReKindled & Co. isn’t hitting the streets in Winnie the Winnebago, you can find a lot of its products online or at Booth121 in Monona.

Girl-positive company, GIRL WONDERFUL creates clothes for girls of all ages designed to inspire others. Iame Clothing also supports positive messaging through clothing and accessories featuring the theme of “i am me.”

Social impact company, Campo, creates Wisconsin-themed clothing and accessories created from alpaca fiber. If not looking for Wisconsin gear, the company also has other warm styles.

Parabo Press, a Madison-based photo printing service, turns pictures into tangible gifts. Some items include photo books, calendars and wall hangings.

Go local with soaps made by Mount Horeb’s Jangle SOAPworks. All of the products are made from goat milk from their own naturally raised goats. The soaps are also available at some local retailers.

If looking for Badger merchandise, the Wisconsin Alumni Association has its own online retailer offering unique gifts for alumni and fans alike.

There are plenty of online-based smaller makers using Etsy to sell their products. If looking to shop local on Etsy, change your location search settings to “Madison, Wisconsin” or use this link to automatically search for items based in Madison.

If looking to find independent makers who sell online, check out the vendor lists of The Crafty Fair and Good Day Market.

Maija Inveiss is digital content editor of Madison Magazine. This article used previous reporting from Shayna Mace and Katie Vaughn.