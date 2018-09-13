Close out the summer with Madison's last Night Market

Photo by Beth Skogen Photography

As summer comes to a close so does Madison's Night Market Thursday night.

Thursday is the final of four scheduled Madison Night Markets this summer.

The final market will not only feature handmade products, gifts, local art, food carts and pop-up restaurants, but also a rockin' concert at the top of State Street and even more vendors at a pop-up market on the Capitol Square. 20 Photos Maija Inveiss

Scenes from Madison Night Market Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss The Heights from Underground Food Collective [ + - ] Maija Inveiss Pizza Brutta [ + - ] Maija Inveiss ReKindled & Co. [ + - ] Maija Inveiss Artworking [ + - ] Maija Inveiss Pete's Pops [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss Melted [ + - ] Maija Inveiss American Skillet Co. [ + - ] Maija Inveiss Just Coffee [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss Artery Ink [ + - ] Maija Inveiss El Grito and Mijo [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss Grasshopper Goods [ + - ] Maija Inveiss Canteen and Miko Poke [ + - ] Maija Inveiss Meat on the Street [ + - ]

There will also be shopping specials from local businesses downtown and the main market on Gilman Street featuring 80 vendors.

Many of the vendors are offering fall finds and a special back-to-school theme ties all of the experiences together.

The market starts at 6 p.m.