Close out the summer with Madison's last Night Market

Event features a concert by the Square

Posted: Sep 13, 2018 09:12 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 13, 2018 09:12 AM CDT

As summer comes to a close so does Madison's Night Market Thursday night.

Thursday is the final of four scheduled Madison Night Markets this summer.

The final market will not only feature handmade products, gifts, local art, food carts and pop-up restaurants, but also a rockin' concert at the top of State Street and even more vendors at a pop-up market on the Capitol Square.

There will also be shopping specials from local businesses downtown and the main market on Gilman Street featuring 80 vendors.

Many of the vendors are offering fall finds and a special back-to-school theme ties all of the experiences together.

The market starts at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by Madison Magazine. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


