BUNGALOW608 spices up interior decor with artisan home goods and gifts

After more than 10 years of corporate work, Adrian Murphy opened her own business. She floated to other cities after graduating from college in Madison but ultimately returned for a product design job at a company specializing in fair-trade goods.

Murphy decided to open her own shop, BUNGALOW608, on East Washington Avenue, near Capitol Square, in October. The cozy store (home to an adorable shop dog named Tilly) combines global crafts and small modern maker products that serve as home goods, Murphy says.

“In your home, pieces with a story are really what make it feel cozy,” she says.

Murphy sources a majority of the products from individual artists and fair-trade companies.

“I just feel very strongly about supporting the arts and artisans kind of near and far,” Murphy says.

In addition to the store, Murphy offers interior design services tailored toward the modern professional. She will develop sketches, pull together pieces, install furniture and set up an apartment or home to “help people make their space feel like home with ease.” She also offers different price points to make interior design more accessible.

Murphy says BUNGALOW608 is a place to pick up smaller home decor accents and gifts. She says she finds things that are not only useful, but also add an intriguing design element to a home.

“Retail is definitely changing, but I think that there is still a need for specialty little spots like this, especially in a town like Madison,” Murphy says.

Must-Haves

Hold It Together: Add flair to a dinner party with woven metallic thread napkin holders. $32 for a set of four

One-of-a-Kind: Accent your home with vintage Turkish kilim pillows. Since the pillows are homemade, no two are alike. $68-$105

Basket Weave: BUNGALOW608's African baskets come in a wide variety of colors, styles and shapes. Prices vary

Wrap It Up: Decorate a wall or cozy up on the couch with a kantha throw made by artisans in Bangladesh. $110

Cup of Joe: Pour yourself a generous serving of coffee in Blue Eagle Pottery's ceramic mugs. $32

A Cute Triangle: Showcase your bling with a black-and-gold jewelry holder. $40

BUNGALOW608

116 E. Washington Ave.

285-9211, bungalow608.com

Maija Inveiss is digital content editor of Madison Magazine.