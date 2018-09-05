August shop brings hip and trendy casual wear to Madison

Photo by Maija Inveiss

After years working in the fashion industry, Robert Bowhan decided it was time to return to his hometown to open his own place on State Street.

Bowhan, a graduate of West High School and the University of Wisconsin–Madison, opened August on State Street in October 2017.

He says he noticed a void in Madison’s fashion scene after working in large fashion markets, including New York City. No one was addressing streetwear.

August offers many lines of clothing and shoes that can’t easily be found in the area. The shop offers tier-one Nike products, which are exclusive to boutique stores, Bowhan says.

“It makes you feel special when you can get access to those rare brand [specialty items],” Bowhan says.

Apart from being a retail space, August is a spot to enjoy music and art. In June, the store hosted an event where people could get tattoos from local parlor Black Moon Tattoo. Music is a big part of the experience there, too. You’re bound to hear something different each time you visit.

August hosts “August Aux,” an almost monthly event at which a DJ performs live and art is showcased. DJs also create new music for the store’s SoundCloud page.

“Not everyone knows about August yet. It’s still something that’s kind of coveted and special,” Bowhan says.

Must-Haves

Be Fly: August gets exclusive access to Nike products, including these Flyknit Trainers. $150

Rock It: Show off your style with a T-shirt from ROKIT, a Los Angeles streetwear brand. $55

From Finland With Love: Finnish sports brand Karhu has been creating high-quality shoes since 1916. $135-$150

Unique Designs: On a monthly basis, August drops new printed tees sold in limited quantities. $35-$55

Totes Adorbs: Simplicity is key with this tote bag created by menswear label Carrots by Anwar Carrots. $30

Keep Balanced: August has New Balance Lifestyle shoes in a variety of designs and sizes. $90-$200 Photo by Scotify Studios

Photo by Scotify Studios

*Note: August’s products rotate frequently, so these styles may not be available, but similar brands and items can likely be found.

August

414 State St.

720-1037, august-shop.com

Find August on Instagram @_augustshop

Maija Inveiss is digital content editor of Madison Magazine.