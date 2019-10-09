Atwood Avenue shop to close at end of month

Maija Inveiss

Endless Knot, a shop on Atwood Avenue specializing in handmade and fair trade crafts, clothing and accessories, is set to close at the end of the month.

According to its Facebook page, the shop consulted its landlord and has delayed its closing date until the end of October.

Endless Knot started offering sales in June and is offering 50% to 80% off all items in the store to try to reduce its inventory. Clothes and woolen items are 80% off, jewelry and accessories are 70% off and everything else is 50% off.