A local jewelry maker with an eye for charming items opens a chic shop in Stoughton

When DUNE Gift + Home opened in November 2018, Stoughton's Main Street gained a space for consciously curated vintage and maker-made goods.

"It's important that people slow down and take the time to experience a store. I feel like you can buy anything online," owner Cire´ Cross says. "The pendulum is kind of swinging back toward those small conscious decisions and supporting people with your money, not big corporations."

Cross, who also owns local jewelry company Cire´ Alexandria, curates DUNE with products that fit her personal taste. She describes her style as a mix of minimalism, bohemian and warmth. The shop fits that aesthetic as well. Tim Hughes

Cross says she relies on makers from all over North America, including Wisconsin. Whatever is not handmade is vintage.

"A lot of the artists, obviously they're small business owners too — so I feel like I'm giving back by supporting their dreams by having them in the shop," Cross says.

To feature different vintage shops and makers, DUNE hosts frequent pop-up events. Past pop-up partners have been To Di For cupcakes, Painted Pony Vintage clothing and pottery artist Madeleine Parker. Tim Hughes

Cross says more and more people are making a conscious decision to support local businesses. She says she sees people in Stoughton walking from one end of Main Street to the other to shop, dine and spend time.

"Stoughton was craving something like it," Cross says. "I know I'm not the only young family or person with this design aesthetic."

Must-Haves

Wonderfully Woven: Decorate your home with vintage wicker baskets. $5-$40

Drink to That: Sip in style with vintage glass sets. $18-$50

Deeply Rooted: Accent windows with earthy ceramic pots. $14-$40

Dainty Décor: Mingled Goods' wall hangings combine ethically sourced wood with cotton ropes. $28

It's Lit: Hand-poured candles from Austin-based Slow North bring simple scents made with 100% essential oil fragrances to the home. $29

Bath Time: Relax in the tub with all-natural, vegan bath salts from SopranoLabs. $16

Handcrafted: Owner Cire´ Cross creates her own jewelry with brass, bronze, sterling, gold fill and natural stones. Prices vary

DUNE Gift + Home

155 W. Main St., Stoughton

dunegiftandhome.com