14 last-minute gift ideas from Madison shops

There's less than a week until Christmas, and if you, like many people, are scrambling to find something for that last person on your list, consider one of these items from a local Madison shop. You have one full weekend of holiday shopping and some businesses have extended hours.
By shopping local for the holidays, you're not only giving to a gift's recipient, but you're also helping a local business or an artisan who made your product.
Our digital content editor and style columnist Maija Inveiss outlined some of her favorite gifts from local shops.
1. Old-Fashioned Wisconsin Supper Club Glasses
Jeremiah Logemann of Flags Over Wisconsin makes these glasses that perfect for the Old-Fashioned-loving Wisconsinite on your list.
The Regal Find: 1834 Parmenter St., Middleton
2. Succulents from Wildewood
Wildewood, which opened on Johnson Street in April, recently opened a holiday pop-up at Hilldale Shopping Center. Almost every inch of the store has plants that are fairly low maintenance when it comes to care, so even someone without a green thumb should be able to keep the plants alive.
Wildewood: 702 E. Johnson St., 733 Hilldale Way
3. Jump Around Onesie
The Wisconsin Badgers are returning to the Rose Bowl this season, so why not give a Baby Badger some spiritwear for the big Jan. 1 game?
University Book Store: 711 State St.
4. Melissa Jenkins Designs' Earrings
Good Day Shop is a recent addition to Monroe Street and the shop is a treasure trove of great gifts. The shop largely features makers, including Melissa Jenkins Designs from Madison.
Good Day Shop: 1925 Monroe St.
5. Misheard Song Lyrics Steel Pint Glasses
You're bound to laugh at Booth 121—there are so many snarky and fun gifts from more than 100 different vendors.
Booth 121: 6203 Monona Drive, Monona
6. Turkish Kilim Pillows
BUNGALOW608 has a large variety of pillows and each one is one-of-a-kind, which guarantees that the person "who has it all" will not have your exact gift.
BUNGALOW608: 116 E. Washington Ave.
7. Divine Chocolate
Get six flavors of Divine Chocolate in a gift set made by the Kuapa Kokoo Cooperative in Ghana at Serrv, which specializes in ethical and fair trade gifts.
Serrv: 224 State St.
8. Wall Decor
Pieces like this wall hanging from Mingled Goods make great gifts for a friend's apartment or for a coworker's office. DUNE Gift + Home has plenty of other pieces great for any home.
DUNE Gift + Home: 155 W. Main St., Stoughton
9. CIVAL Collective Necklace
Tradition Children's Market recently added a women's fashion boutique next door and has great pieces of jewelry from Milwaukee's CIVAL Collective.
Tradition Market: 1821 and 1823 Parmenter St., Middleton,
10. Essential Oils or Custom-Scented Beauty Products
All of The Soap Opera's all-natural line of products can be custom-scented. With more than 250 therapeutic-grade essential oils and fragrance oils, there is plenty to choose from, and it's a fun way to customize a lotion or shampoo for the person receiving the gift.
The Soap Opera: 319 State St.
11. Wisconsin Elevation Artwork
Local maker Human Crafted creates topographically accurate Wisconsin elevation artwork that can be found at Madison Modern Market. There are some other products created by Human Crafted available at Madison Modern Market (as well as Good Day Shop).
Madison Modern Market: 310 State St.
12. Tea Towels
Anthology co-owner Laura Komai designs some of the tea towels, including this Wisconsin Tree of Life piece. Anthology has many Wisconsin-themed gifts like a Lil' Cheese Curd onesie.
Anthology: 230 State St.
13. MaHaLeather Earrings
The new Fitchburg boutique has a lot of fashionable clothing pieces an accessories. Part of the proceeds this month benefit Paul's Party, an organization that helps fund fun activities for kids with physical disabilities.
Cosa Boutique: 6250 Nesbitt Road, Fitchburg
14. Personal Care Items
Journeyman Co. in Middleton has great gifts for men, including personal care items like body wash and beard oil.
Journeyman Co.: 7525 Hubbard Ave., Middleton
