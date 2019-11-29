13 local holiday markets to shop for gifts this season

Beth Skogen Good Day Market

Beth Skogen Good Day Market

Whether you're searching for food, crafts or just a good shopping environment, these holiday markets have you covered. Each market is a great place to find gifts while supporting local businesses and makers.

Madison Makers Black Friday Market & Pub-Crawl

Don't shop empty-handed. Go shopping for handmade goods and pick up drinks on the way. Nov. 29

Old Fashioned Holiday Art Market

Find art, chocolates and soaps at Yahara Bay Distillers. During the market, get 20% off all Yahara Bay products. Nov. 29

Something Special from Wisconsin Holiday Market

Find something special for someone special at this holiday market featuring soaps, sweets and syrups at Johnson Creek High School Domes. Nov. 30- Dec. 1

Fitchburg Holiday Market & Celebration

Shop pop-ups in the glow of the holiday lights with a glass of hot mulled wine in your hand to keep you warm all night long. Dec. 5-7

Fair Trade Holiday Festival

At Fair Trade Holiday Festival, more than 35 countries will be represented and proceeds will support artisans in developing countries. Dec. 7

The Crafty Fair

Find unique gifts made by artists all across Wisconsin at The Crafty Fair at Goodman Community Center Brassworks. Dec. 7-8

Holiday Pop Up Shop at the Distillery

Locally made products and craft cocktails will be on display at Yahara Bay Distillers. Dec. 14

Holiday Shop Hop 2019

Unique gifts, beers and snacks abound at Holiday Shop Hop 2019 at Ale Asylum. Dec. 14

The Schenk Crafty Fair

Crafts for kids and adults will be available at Schenk Crafty Fair. The fair will raise money for new playground equipment at Schenk Elementary School. Dec. 14

Madison Public Market: Holiday Market

This event features international cuisine, crafts and holiday-themed performances. Dec. 14

Holiday Open House at The Edgewater

Win prizes, sample local food and drinks and check things off your gift list at The Edgewater. Dec. 14

Good Day Market: Holiday Edition

Visit Good Day Market at Garver Feed Mill for home and lifestyle gifts. Dec. 14-15

Merry Madness- Indie Art Show

Watch the Packer game while you browse from gifts from 15 Madison artists on display at The Venue on Winnebago Street. Dec. 15