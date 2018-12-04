12 Wisconsin gift boxes for this holiday season

Photo courtesy of Fromagination

Local retailers are making shopping easy this holiday season with gift boxes. From coffee to cheese and candles to brandy, there is bound to be a great local box for even the pickiest person on your list.

Many companies ship to other states, which is great for sending a taste of Wisconsin to far away loved ones.

Colectivo Coffee, which started in Milwaukee but has since expanded to Madison and Chicago, offers several holiday gift box options, perfect for coffee lovers. Both the Holiday Cheer Box and Holiday Coffee Sampler include limited edition seasonal favorites from Colectivo. If looking to support a cause, the Women Producers Coffee Collection donates $1 from every purchase to The Partnership for Gender Equity, which promotes equitable opportunities for coffee farmers. Hate coffee? Don't worry, there is even a collection of holiday teas.

Wisconsin Candle Co., located in Waunakee, offers more than just candles. Here you can find cuticle balms, bath salts, beard oil and Wisconsin gifts. If you are looking for small-batch, hand-poured, all-natural soy candles, Wisconsin Candle Co. offers a variety of scents perfect for the holidays including New Glarus Christmas, Fraser Fir, Pomegranate & Champagne, Cranberry Fest and Brandy Old Fashioned. The Candle Set gift box includes two candles and Wisconsin strike-on-the-bottle matches.

If you are looking for a Gouda gift for the cheese lover in your life, choose from more than 20 different artisan gift sets from Fromagination. Grab something simple like “The Cheese Stands Alone” gift set with four types of local cheese, or go more extravagant with “Something for Everyone,” which features a wide variety of local snacks like Gail Ambrosius chocolate and Slide Chips.

A Room of One's Own

A Room of One's Own, a locally owned, independent book store, is offering two specials for the holidays. The "Rothfuss Recommendation" gift box includes three books, one graphic novel and a specialty gift that benefits the World Gifts charity, hand-selected by new co-owner and acclaimed fantasy writer Patrick Rothfuss. With the help of staff members, you can also create your own gift box for any bibliophile.

Every bath product by Sweet Salvation Bath Co. is handcrafted in Baraboo and made with essential oils. The holiday baskets feature everything you might need in a beauty regimen. The holiday gift basket includes, Spa Day Everyday body cream, body wash, room and body spray and a loofah. Everything is packaged in a cute, vintage-inspired basin.

Experience the flavors of Wisconsin and Madison with a gift box from Babcock Dairy Hall Store. One of the boxes, "Taste of Madison," has three things Wisconsinites love: dairy, cranberries and sausage. The gift box includes five pounds of locally made cheese, chocolate-covered cranberries and beef summer sausage.

Find great gifts for girls of all ages at Girl Wonderful, a local online clothing shop. The Girl Wonderful gift box features a girl power black cap, girl activist pin and inspirational wall decor. If you care to mix and match, they have shirts with phrases such as "Girl Athlete," "Niña Fuerte" and "Girl Scientist" to empower young girls.

Quince & Apple combines its preserves, hand-crafted simple syrups and specialty nuts in its boxes, so expect a treat. Turn a gift into a party with the "Margarita Cocktail Box," which includes a bottle of cucumber lime simple syrup, orange marmalade with lemons, club soda and spiced pecans. If you are looking for a box stuffed with goodies, check out the "The Quince-Essential Party Box" with cheese, local meats, three different preserves, mustard, honey, grenadine and more.

Here in Wisconsin, we have a love affair with brandy, especially when mixed in an Old Fashioned. With that in mind, what better gift than a "Brandy Old Fashioned Set" from Old Sugar Distillery. The gift box includes its Brandy Station with warm vanilla and caramel tones, house-made Madischino cherries (a replacement for maraschino cherries), Angostura bitters, a cocktail book and coasters. If you are not a brandy fan, pick from the other 10 gift boxes available or make your own.

The Soap Opera, which has been offering natural bath and grooming products since the '70s, has gift boxes for everyone on your list. For the men in your life, the "Gentlemen's Gift Set" includes The Soap Opera's forest-rain scented body wash, Greenwich Bay bar soap for men, olive oil glycerin shave disk and aftershave lotion. The "Unicorn Gift Set" complete with a unicorn rubber duck, unicorn bubble bath, star dust shimmer lotion and a unicorn bar soap is a great gift for kids and unicorn lovers alike. If looking for a specific scent, lavender, lemon, lilac and lily of the valley are just some of the scent-centric boxes.

White Jasmine

White Jasmine, a specialty spice shop located in Mt. Horeb, offers a gift set ideal for someone who loves to cook and wants to experience new flavors. The "Cookbook and Spices Gift Set" includes their signature three spices: tandoori masala, sajji masala, garam masala and the cookbook, "Jasmine in Her Hair: Culture and Cuisine from Pakistan," written by owner Huma Siddiqui.

If still struggling to find a unique holiday gift, visit WiscoBoxes, where they specialize in gift sets year-round. Every product in the boxes is from Wisconsin and embodies the farmers, inventors, curators, distillers and all other craftspeople from the area. Try the "Purebred Red" or "Wisco Sampler" to show some 'sconnie pride. Send a Packer fan the "Purebred Cheesehead," which includes football-shaped cheddar cheese, a Green Bay Wisconsin cookie, summer sausage, New Glarus Spotted Cow glass, Green and Gold Popcorn and a purebred cheesehead shot glass.