Plenty of Wisconsinites have a grandparent who was raised on a dairy farm — or operated one — and who still drinks a glass of milk at every meal. If you can imagine the dishes that these milk devotees grew up eating on the farm, you’ll recognize what Seven Acre Dairy Co.’s menu seeks to re-create. “We’re focused on the farmstead cuisine and cookery that was endemic of [the factory’s] era — like 50 to 75 years ago,” says founder Nic Mink. Head chef Kyle Kiepert and the kitchen team at Seven Acre dug deep into Wisconsin cookbooks and recipes at Steenbock Library on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus and nearby from church congregations and descendants of the Paoli Cooperative Dairy Plant workers. “Some of the recipes [are] coming from the ... family members of people who worked in this cheese plant,” says Ben Hunter, who supports Seven Acre’s culinary events, programs and special projects. “These were excellent cooks — and they also were like first-, second-, third-generation immigrants [who] were transforming and redeveloping food to become more unique to this area.” That includes the Dairy Cafe’s Swiss cheese pie recipe that comes from the kitchen of Frieda Thalmann — her husband, Otto Thalmann, was the trailblazing head cheesemaker and plant manager at the dairy plant for nearly 30 years.
For the first five weeks, The Kitchen served five-course chef tasting dinners — or an equivalent of 25 courses — to build the restaurant’s seasonal menu. Pickles, preserves, canned goods, meat from tip to tail and lots of butter and cheese are a given, along with a smattering of Indigenous ingredients like wild rice and black walnuts, prepared using classical techniques in old-world European cooking. While the cafe menu sticks to soft serve ice cream, pastries and lighter fare, dishes like dry-aged dairy beef, veal schnitzel and pork loin anchor the dinner menu. There are also options for vegetarians, like wild rice porridge and vegetable small plates that include roasted beets, crispy spinach roots and brown butter parsnips. The bar menu includes a more classic hamburger on a buttered milk bun and house-made potato chips with a Swiss chard garlic dip. Most of the dishes are meant to be served family style, says Andy Ziegler, managing director of Seven Acre. And, of course, the farmers would recommend you wash them down with a glass of milk. “Every time I walk in [Seven Acre], they go, ‘And a glass of milk, right?’ says Tom Sarbacker, the nearby farmer Seven Acre sources its milk from. “And I say, ‘You got it.’ ”
Emma Waldinger is associate editor at Madison Magazine.
