Pumpkin-stuffed pasta sounds like a fall meal to us. RP’s Pasta offers a fresh pumpkin tortelloni that we’re imagining in brodo (in broth) to warm us up on the chilly nights ahead. Find this quick-cook pasta at groceries around Madison. rpspasta.com
CRANBERRIES ARE BACK
Carr Valley Cheese’s cranberry chipotle cheddar could be that extra festive bit on your holiday charcuterie board. White cheddar packed with dried cranberries and chipotle pepper heat seems like an adventurous eater’s go-to at any party. carrvalleycheese.com
RENEGADE GRAPES
This isn’t your elementary school cafeteria’s grape jelly on a PB&J. Blue Violet Jams & Jellies makes a seasonal flavor out of Door Creek Orchard wine grapes, smoky black lapsang souchong tea and a dash of paprika. Put this smoky grape jelly on, well, just about anything. bvjamsandjellies.com
SWEET HEAT
Pears (and apples) come together with mustard oil in The Quince & Apple Co.’s pear mostarda. It’s savory with a hint of mustard that punches up sharp and funky cheeses and poultry, and takes any sandwich to the next level. quinceandapple.com
APPLE ALTERNATIVE
While everyone else is loading up on jugs of classic apple cider this fall, go for an alternative apple drink with just as much nostalgic, appley flavor. Siren Shrubs makes a Honeycrisp shrub from fresh-pressed Wisconsin apples and two other ingredients, giving the drink just the right blend of tart and sweet. (A shrub is a mixer made with fruit, aromatics, sugar and vinegar.) Try it in your next cocktail or nonalcoholic drink. Siren Shrubs recommends pairing it with ginger beer or rum, or mixing it into a creamy apple poppyseed dressing. sirenshrubs.com
Emma Waldinger is associate editor at Madison Magazine.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.