Forget fighting for the nosebleeds at a stadium show — this secret concert promises an unforgettable show in a unique local venue: a bookstore.
At a regular concert, you'd arrive hoping to hear your favorite song (or just hoping you can hear it over the people around you). At a Sofar show, audience members can only expect one thing: To be surprised, whether it's by a new favorite song or a cool local spot.
“You’re really in community at these events, in a way you’re not in a typical concert,” says Laura Martorana, the volunteer curator for Madison's show, the first Sofar Sounds concert ever held here. “Your sole purpose of being there is to soak up and appreciate the performances.”
Sofar Sounds is a London-based company that has created musical experiences in 400 cities around the world. While the company’s main goal is to “bring people together to create space where music matters,” it prioritizes featuring up-and-coming performers. Previous acts include now-well-known singers like Billie Eilish, Hozier and Leon Bridges.
Part of the fun is that, for most Sofar Sounds shows, the lineup and location information aren't released until 36 hours before the performance. But to get the word out for Madison’s first-ever show, the location — Lake City Books — was announced to the bookstore's newsletter subscribers a full week in advance. Even before the performers were revealed this morning at 7 a.m., the show had sold out.
“As a new business, we were really excited,” says Molly Fish, owner of Lake City Books, which opened in downtown Madison just four months ago. While Fish — a musician herself who fronts the Madison band The Civil Engineers — has some experience coordinating concerts, it’ll be the first event hosted at her new store. “This is a good way to collaborate with another thing that’s new in Madison, and we can help support each other,” Fish says.
And what better way to discover a new spot in town than through an intimate, 35-person concert?
Sofar and Lake City Books will host husband-and-wife pop duo Seven Thousand Apart, singer-songwriter Hanna Simone and Madison-based artist Taylor Pritzl on August 17 at 7 p.m. If you didn't score tickets to Madison’s first Sofar show, there will be another opportunity on October 19, with more to come.
Anna Kottakis is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.
