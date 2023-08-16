SecretConcert
Photo courtesy of Laura Martorana.

Forget fighting for the nosebleeds at a stadium show — this secret concert promises an unforgettable show in a unique local venue: a bookstore.

At a regular concert, you'd arrive hoping to hear your favorite song (or just hoping you can hear it over the people around you). At a Sofar show, audience members can only expect one thing: To be surprised, whether it's by a new favorite song or a cool local spot.

LakeCityBooks