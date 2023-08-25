Something for Everyone
If food that guests describe as “out of this world,” “on point” and “exceptional” is what you are looking for, then look no further than Ruth’s Chris Steak House. Starting with select USDA Prime Midwest beef, Ruth’s Chris offers everything from filet mignon to New York strip, porterhouse and more, grilled on a top broiler at 1,800 degrees, according to Lee Dapp, general manager. Then it’s served on a 500-degree plate to keep it hot until the last bite and is seasoned with the perfect amount of salt, pepper and butter. While most people come to Ruth’s Chris for the steak, Drapp is quick to note that Ruth’s Chris has other offerings that are just as good, including a wide variety of seafood options such as fish, lobster and ahi tuna, as well as vegetarian and chicken options, and a vast selection of mouthwatering sides, soups and salads.
The locally owned, nationally acclaimed brand has been in the Middleton area going on 17 years under the management of Drapp, a native Wisconsinite. Drapp helped guide the design of the Middleton location, knowing a large bar and beer on tap would suit his Wisconsin clientele. “That’s something big restaurants don’t normally do,” says Drapp. “But we wanted to support our local breweries.” For that, guests will find beers from Madison’s One Barrel and Cross Plains’ Esser’s Best, as well as assorted wines and classic cocktails such as the sidecar, lemon drop, mojito and, of course, the Old Fashioned. The bar’s menu offerings are a little different than what you’ll find in the main dining area, but they still include a variety of options such as spicy shrimp, ahi tuna, steak sandwiches and burgers.
Drapp says the bar is the perfect place for Ruth’s Chris Steak House newbies to get sense of the menu without having to spend a lot of money. That’s because happy hour is held from 4-7 p.m. every day of the week, making it “easy on the pocketbook,” he says. More than anything, Ruth’s Chris is focused on how to infuse local flair into each location, says Drapp. “The Madison area is a great community,” he says, “and we love being a part of it.”
Experience the Flavor
As you enter the doors of Bonfyre American Grille, you know almost immediately you are in for a treat: Your senses are flooded with the smell of the smoky, woodsy goodness of meat cooking on an open flame. That’s because everything from hand-cut steaks, ribs and seafood is cooked on a woodfire grill over burning hickory, ash or oak. As the host/hostess escorts you to your table, your eyes pick up the overall ambience of the establishment, outfitted in warm, earthy colors of brown, gray and black that play up the texture of smooth, natural wood and rough stone. Private alcoves make for an intimate meal, while a large bar area welcomes interaction.
Finally, your taste buds are flooded with the flavors of everything from savory Italian pasta dishes to the sweet and spicy mix of the Southwest, as well as mouthwatering pairings of choice cuts of meat with hearty potatoes, awash with the comfort and simplicity of the Midwest. And that’s exactly how Alfredo Teuschler, managing partner of Bonfyre, intended it to be. With food like this, one might expect the restaurant to have an air of elegance to it, and it does — in an upscale, casual way. It isn’t stuffy or intimidating in the least.
Teuschler says he likes to keep things interesting at Bonfyre, offering the open-minded different options for exploring different cultures through the flavor of food. Because of that, you will always find a few new dishes on the menu at Bonfyre (think frog legs, poke bowls, curry and jambalaya), along with customer-favorite staples like pastas and meats. “The Madison crowd especially tends to be a little more open-minded about trying new things,” says Teuschler. “But there have been plenty of things we have tried that don’t work — for example, the frog legs.”
Teuschler, who’s been in the business for about 30 years, says the food — and the patrons — are much different than they used to be.“People know a lot more about wines beyond a riesling and are more knowledgeable about food in general,” he says. He attributes that to an increase in travel. “People now expect bold of flavor in their food,” he says.W hat Teuschler offers depends largely on what’s trending and what’s in season. In the summer, food tends to get a little lighter, while heartiness prevails in the colder months. “We use what’s available, and we source locally as much as we can,” he says.
But despite all the global flavors, the number one appetizer and best-selling drink at Bonfyre are true Badger State staples: cheese curds and a brandy Old-Fashioned. “Almost anyone who comes in here — especially those not from this area — have to try them,” says Teuschler. “But, you know, that’s Wisconsin.”
A Family Affair
While the heart of King Street’s D’Vino is nestled overseas in the southern isle of Italy, the local Sicilian wine and cicchetti bar sources many of its ingredients from businesses and farmers around town. Owners Dino Maniaci and Jason Hoke are regulars at the Dane County and Hilldale farmers’ markets, where they shop for their tomatoes, mushrooms, flatbreads, crisps and more, giving their dishes that Madison flair.
The secret to D’Vino’s Sicilian steak? Old family recipes and a knack for marrying a wide range of flavors. Emulating the steak prepared by Maniaci’s ‘nana’ in his youth, the breaded choice beef tenderloin is broiled to perfection, topped with a Gorgonzola cream sauce and served with sides of four-cheese tortellini and a panzanella bread salad. “You get the juiciness of the steak, the kind of funkiness from the Gorgonzola cheese and then a sweet tomato with balsamic vinegar,” he explains. To complement this already eclectic palette, Maniaci recommends two red wines to bring out the best in the meat and cheese: the appassimento house wine and Napa Valley’s Alpha Omega cabernet.
For non-meat lovers, the options are far from limited. This season, D’Vino’s is keeping things fresh with mouthwatering offerings like the Mediterranean-style swordfish (served with capers, kalamata olives, fava beans, clams and a white wine butter sauce) and the grilled ahi tuna (served with a salad of green beans, tomatoes and orecchiette pasta).
Connecting through Conversation
A sign at the Conscious Carnivore reads, “Eat Like We’re All Connected.” That mantra echoes what the customers of the whole-animal butcher are looking for — a connection within the local food ecosystem, according to Bartlett Durand, the store’s founder and business manager. The Conscious Carnivore is keen on delivering: It works directly with Wisconsinfarmers, ensuring that when customers sit down to eat, they get to enjoy delicious food in addition to being the final part of the food chain.“They complete the food chain that started with a local farmer, to the local processor, to our shop,” says Durand. “It is a short link from farmer to customer.”
Customers’ desire to seek out fresh, nongenetically modified food sources that are raised or grown sustainably has increased exponentially over the past decade as people seek healthier food options and make values-based purchases. However, it isn’t a new concept within the walls of the Conscious Carnivore. “Our customers have always been engaged with local, humane and antibiotic-free meats,” Durand stresses. He says the COVID-19 pandemic has made people think more seriously about the importance of the local food supply. “We had many new customers start with us during the pandemic because our supply was not affected, while bigger stores couldn’t get their product out of the western packing houses,” says Durand. “We are smaller, more resilient and support Wisconsin farmers and processors. While we haven’t changed, there is greater appreciation for what we represent and how we work.”
The connections Durand speaks of extend to the way customers are treated the moment they enter the door. “When you walk in the Conscious Carnivore, you’re welcomed as a friend,” he says. “Our meats aren’t just a section in a large store and we aren’t trying to push out as much volume as possible.” Rather, the meats sold there are the single biggest reason Conscious Carnivore exists. “We are constantly training in our craft, playing with ways to make our customers’ lives a bit easier around meal planning and introducing new cuts, sausages or flavors to their repertoire,” says Durand.
So what are they buying these days? “It depends greatly on who they are cooking for,” he says, whether it is an entire hog for a pit barbecue or a mini meatloaf for the family dinner table. That being said, it has been difficult keeping brats and sausage in stock, due to their popularity.“Our pork is from Berkshire hogs and is extremely popular because the flavor is so deep,” Durand added. “Lamb always sells fast and the lamb sausages are in high demand.” Most regulars return for the standards: rib-eyes or sirloins for steaks, ground beef for burgers or meatballs, and skirt or flank steak for fajitas — and in winter everyone wants roasts for the stew pot. While the Conscious Carnivore doesn’t sell much seafood anymore, salmon from Bering Bounty is still offered and sells well.
Durand says the secret to their loyal customer base is actually pretty simple: “We’re real and we care. We are a small group that both owns and runs the shop — and it is the only one in the world!” What’s more, Durand says they know the farmers they work with and take the time to get to know their customers. And they take the time to ensure staff and customers alike are comfortable. “We take pride in our craft and like to have some fun options always available — whether it is a unique sausage Diego made up, a special alternative way of cutting up the meat or Sam’s burgers.We love to showcase options and talk about ways to use them in our customers’ cooking,” says Durand. Despite all this, Durand noted there is still somewhat of a fear factor around meat. “The myth is there is a magic word or special code for buying meat, when the reality is your nose and eyes can tell you a lot about the quality,” he says.
Staff members work really hard to remove any sense of fear or concern from the customer. “Instead of what special cut was put out, let’s start by talking about dinner,” says Durand. “We love talking about meat, meals, barbecue, smoking, cooking, parties — anything to do with food and especially meats, and we’re all in on the conversation.”
“The one thing our customers all have in common is a desire to eat quality meat,” Durand says, “and that makes us happy to be here for them.”
