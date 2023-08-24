Finding the right home can be challenging. If your preferred home style or design isn’t available on the housing market, what can you do? You can update an older home with new décor and furnishings to match your design aesthetic. But another great option might be building a custom home or adding new rooms to your current home, thereby expanding its livability for your growing family.
Veridian Homes can help with all kinds of building and renovation projects, including custom jobs where clients help design and choose every aspect of the home. “We find our customers enjoy bringing in ideas that they gather from Pinterest, Instagram, Facebook, Houzz, Parade of Homes, you name it,” says John Maasch, vice president of sales and marketing at Veridian Homes. “Today’s buyers are armed with inspiration at their fingertips.”
But whether you’re building a new home or making significant renovations, Maasch says you should spend your money and time carefully. Choose items that are difficult to replace down the road, he says. “For example, rate the items you are most interested in and then review the cost of them, and let that guide you through the process of understanding what should stay on that list, or go.”
It was a process he used when constructing his own home. “When working with my wife on our selections, we agreed cabinets are expensive and hard to replace. Countertops can also be expensive but are easier to replace.” So they chose to spend the money and energy on the cabinets. “The same can be said for flooring. It can be expensive, but it’s relatively easy to replace. If your budget is getting tight, look at more cost-effective flooring and spend your money on structural items, like ceiling details or wall heights.”
September is a wonderful time to consider homebuilding and renovations. “As summer is winding down and fall is in the air, many customers should have fewer commitments, allowing them the time they need to review their options with a professional.” Stop by Veridian Homes or check out its website to begin the process of making your dream home a reality today.
OUTDOOR AND INDOOR TILE FLOORING
Summer is the perfect time to rethink your outdoor spaces. One way to create function as well as interest is to include tile in outdoor entertainment areas. But experts caution that you need to make sure the material is suited to the climate. “Outdoor tile must be a porcelain for the frost and freeze of Wisconsin winters,” says Amy Fredrickson, a CTW Flooring salesperson and designer. “Thick porcelain pavers are available for pool decks, fireplace surrounds, outdoor grilling bars or even just as architecturally appealing yard stepping pavers.” However, if the tile faces a lot of direct sunlight, you should consider a light color over a darker hue, says Fredrickson. “Darker colors retain and absorb more heat than a lighter color does.” For tiles set around pool areas, select a material that already has an added sandy texture to aid in slip resistance.
If you are thinking about floor renovation projects in the home, zero in on tile as a special highlight or accent for each space. “Tile trends that continue to attract interest are three-dimensional tiles in different sizes and shapes for showers, backsplashes, fireplaces and other accent walls,” says Fredrickson. The style or look you want matters as well. “We have natural-looking porcelains and ceramics in marble, travertine and slate looks.”
The right tile can do some of the heavy lifting in terms of creating visual interest. The shapes and install patterns of the tile can create a modern or contemporary feel, so knowing how you want this unique feature displayed plays a part in the design process. While Fredrickson says glass is not typically used, opting for glass tile around the shower or backsplash wall tile can create immediate interest. And then, of course, there is color. “People have been interested in adding color to their homes as we have been stuck in neutrals for a while,” she says. The right tile can help usher in more vibrant colors, like rich blues and greens, offering a great way to pull in more of nature’s colors.
Like tile, carpet is another standout material that adds a bit of luxury to the home. Here are some carpet trends to consider bringing inside your house.
Neutral color: According to Fredrickson, neutral carpet colors are the most popular, as they tend to draw more attention to furniture, wall paint colors and other design elements.
Carpet height: “Some people prefer a low, dense pile with a texture for interest and better wear resistance,” she says. But others might prefer a fluffy thick-cut pile carpet to sink their toes into.
POPULAR FLOOR RENOVATIONS
Purpose-driven flooring can help you make the best use of each room in your home. While some rooms are small enough to make luxurious carpet affordable, others get so much foot traffic it’s better to choose something more durable. In fact, according to Jen Fickling, FLOOR360’s director of residential sales, “What’s been the trend in new construction homes for a few years and continues to be popular is installing hard surfaces in main living areas and carpeting in bedrooms.”
Of course, the exact color and style of hard surfaces and carpets matters too. For hard surfaces, people have recently been choosing hardwood in light white oak, but darker medium browns are now rising in popularity, she says. “Hardwood has been covering floors all over the world for centuries; it adds value to your home, and it’s an eco-friendly, environmentally sound option, too.” Meanwhile, for carpet that’s design-driven and functional, you can’t go wrong with a neutral color palette in a low-pile carpet that’s installed wall-to-wall in bedrooms, says Fickling. “Carpeting provides noise-neutralizing benefits and a sense of cozy comfort that’s ideal for creating a peaceful bedroom sanctuary.”
If neither of these options seems like a good fit, the experts at FLOOR360 can help you find what works best for your home. This might mean helping you select the ideal custom rug. “Our interior design team can advise homeowners on the correct proportions of the rug and color choice, then our service professionals will provide accurate measurements and installation,” says Fickling. If hardwood doesn’t sound like a good option either, Fickling recommends luxury vinyl plank and laminate. “They are in high demand because of the tangible benefits they provide, like scratch and water-damage resistance,” she says. From wet rooms with glass enclosures surrounded in tile to custom carpet stair runners, backsplashes and shower walls, FLOOR360 excels in creating special, in-demand features and amenities in homes.
