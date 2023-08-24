Finding the right home can be challenging. If your preferred home style or design isn’t available on the housing market, what can you do? You can update an older home with new décor and furnishings to match your design aesthetic. But another great option might be building a custom home or adding new rooms to your current home, thereby expanding its livability for your growing family. 

Veridian Homes can help with all kinds of building and renovation projects, including custom jobs where clients help design and choose every aspect of the home. “We find our customers enjoy bringing in ideas that they gather from Pinterest, Instagram, Facebook, Houzz, Parade of Homes, you name it,” says John Maasch, vice president of sales and marketing at Veridian Homes. “Today’s buyers are armed with inspiration at their fingertips.”

