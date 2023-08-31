OuttaDeeBox podcast
Photo by Faisal Abdu'allah

Growing up in Milwaukee, Stacy Clay experienced sexual abuse and bullying that drove him to alcohol and drugs. By age 14 or 15, he’d joined a gang and become homeless. Eventually, he landed in prison, where he spent the next 28 years. His time there was not without tumult, either — in 1994, he was housed at Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage when fellow inmate Jeffrey Dahmer was murdered — but Clay used his time behind bars to better himself. While inside, he worked as a domestic violence tutor and anger management facilitator. Today, he’s a peer support specialist with Anesis Therapy Center, where he helps clients navigate their mental health in a way that honors culture, family, community and faith.

Clay’s story is just one of many shared on “OuttaDeeBox,” the podcast that host Demancea “Dee” Star records every other week, either on location or from his Sun Prairie home, to support former and current inmates and their families.