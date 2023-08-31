Growing up in Milwaukee, Stacy Clay experienced sexual abuse and bullying that drove him to alcohol and drugs. By age 14 or 15, he’d joined a gang and become homeless. Eventually, he landed in prison, where he spent the next 28 years. His time there was not without tumult, either — in 1994, he was housed at Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage when fellow inmate Jeffrey Dahmer was murdered — but Clay used his time behind bars to better himself. While inside, he worked as a domestic violence tutor and anger management facilitator. Today, he’s a peer support specialist with Anesis Therapy Center, where he helps clients navigate their mental health in a way that honors culture, family, community and faith.
Clay’s story is just one of many shared on “OuttaDeeBox,” the podcast that host Demancea “Dee” Star records every other week, either on location or from his Sun Prairie home, to support former and current inmates and their families.
Star’s story is worthy of its own podcast episode. During his childhood, his mother tried her best to shield him from tragedy while also seeing the good in people — the sort of person to pick up strangers on the side of the road during family trips. “She was the type to always give people a place to stay,” he says. “She’s dedicated her life to service.” As he got older, though, he saw how those around him, including his brother, fell easily into incarceration. “Nine times out of 10 you ask any person of color, ‘Hey, do you have any experience in that?’ they’re going to say yes,” says Star. “ ‘I have a brother, I have a partner, I have an uncle.’ That’s just part of our life.”
Indeed, Wisconsin’s prison statistics are grim. According to a 2021 report from The Sentencing Project, people of color are significantly more likely to face incarceration than their white counterparts. This is especially true of Black Wisconsinites, who comprise 42% of those incarcerated despite making up just 6% of the population. That disparity is the worst in the nation.
“OuttaDeeBox” attempts to combat that reality by sharing resources and focusing on the many ways those who have faced incarceration are contributing to the Madison community. In a recent two-part episode, filmmaker Rafael Ragland shares how he makes movies he hopes will help kids avoid his experience with gang affiliation and prison. In another episode, Buddhist chaplain Steven Spiro leads a 20-minute guided meditation similar to those he conducts at Fox Lake Correctional Institution in Dodge County.
Going forward, Star hopes to get “OuttaDeeBox” on the approved list of podcasts for all Wisconsin prisons. (He also teaches podcasting to young people at the Dane County Juvenile Detention Center.) For now, he plans to continue providing a platform for those who need it.
“Sometimes, people put a stigma on you because you’ve been incarcerated or say there’s no possible way that you could have any type of talent other than doing wrong — but time after time after time we have seen how that is just not true,” he says. “We all have something that we can contribute.”
More Support | Other resources for currently and formerly incarcerated folks and their families
This offshoot of the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s award-winning Odyssey Project provides jump-start programs combining noncredit and for-credit courses with additional support that helps incarcerated learners succeed long after release.
The local nonprofit supports justice-involved families through youth programs, peer support and a full-service bakery that prepares individuals who have barriers to employment for careers in hospitality and restaurant management.
Short for “ex-incarcerated people organizing,” EXPO works to end mass incarceration and restore formerly incarcerated people to full participation in their communities through advocacy in local and state government.
Focused on the unique issues facing women who have experienced incarceration, the group hosts storytelling trainings and earlier this year partnered with other local organizations (including EXPO) to host Day of Empathy, the nation’s largest day of action for criminal justice reform.
After spending 20 years in prison before his life sentence was overturned, Roderick “Rudy” Bankston founded a nonprofit dedicated to building community around restorative justice. Among other resources, Bankston offers facilitated conversations around viewing the film “13th,” which details the devastating impact of mass incarceration in America and its links to slavery and racism.
Jeff Oloizia is a contributing writer at Madison Magazine.
