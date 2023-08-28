FB4K1

So far in 2023, Free Bikes 4 Kidz (FB4K) Madison has given away more than 1,500 bicycles.

 Photo by Kristie Goforth

Before the pandemic, most people probably wouldn’t consider their bicycle a luxury. But somehow, in the spring of 2020, this humble vehicle (alongside products like toilet paper and hand sanitizer) went from being taken for granted to highly in-demand. With home-schooling, remote work and closed gyms, people were desperate to get themselves — and their kids — outside and off screens.

We learned a lesson that Free Bikes 4 Kidz (FB4K) has known since its founding in 2008: Having access to a bike is incredibly valuable. But while FB4K’s Madison location had been providing bikes to children since 2017, meeting the community’s needs in 2020 meant expanding the program’s offerings to adults, too.

A group of volunteers from Downtown Madison Rotary help out in the shop.
At this event in spring 2023, FB4K Madison gave bikes to students from Madinah Academy Muslim School.