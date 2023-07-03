In late March of this year, a young entrepreneur named Patrick Smith emailed Madison Magazine hoping for coverage of his Odana Road retail shop, Midwest Vintage608, and his Heavy7Hearts clothing line.
As sometimes happens, the editors liked the idea and forwarded the note to me. When I read it, I recognized the name. Two years ago, someone else had asked me to write about Smith.
It was in a Madison hospital room. I was visiting my friend, Mike Mayer, a Chicago native who was nicknamed “Mountain” by his University of Wisconsin teammates when he lettered as a defensive lineman for the football Badgers from 1970-72.
He’d been hospitalized due to a buildup of fluid in his legs. They were terribly swollen. But, as usual, Mayer wasn’t thinking about himself.
“A favor?” he asked.
“Sure, Mike,” I said.
He scratched a name on a piece of paper: Patrick Smith.
“You need to write about this guy.”
They’d had a chance meeting, years earlier, in the early 2000s. Each lived in the Meadowood neighborhood, Smith on Balsam Road with his mother and siblings, Mayer on Leland Drive with his wife, Kathy.
Smith was standing at a bus stop in full football pads. He was 8 years old, headed for Penn Park and peewee league practice. Mayer, still a bear-like presence but walking with a mobility cane due to a degenerative eye disease, made out a figure and stopped to chat.
A deep and abiding friendship grew from that first conversation, with Mayer mentoring Smith. About football, sure, but much more.
What Patrick Smith felt, as did anyone who crossed paths with Mike and Kathy Mayer, was kindness.
I first met the Mayers in 2012. I was writing newspaper columns at the time and, around Thanksgiving, somebody tipped me about a former Badger and his wife whose small apartment in Meadowood was known as a safe harbor in the occasionally troubled neighborhood.
The column I wrote about Mike and Kathy and the elderly friend they called Uncle Eugene drew as much reader response as anything I’ve written.
“If you don’t know your neighbor,” Mike told me, “you need to.” He spoke reverently about his wife. “Kathy is a friend to the friendless. A mother to the motherless. They come to the door, and she tells them to come in.”
It hadn’t always been that way. They married in 1973 and Mike spent years traveling, trying to sell the idea of Rugby League Football, for which he’d secured the North American rights. He wasn’t successful, nor during that time was he a very good husband. But in 1991 Mike made a pledge to change, and he kept it. Helping others became paramount.
“We live what we say and say what we live,” he told me.
I didn’t connect with Patrick Smith after Mike Mayer first mentioned his name, but we met in June for a chat about our mutual friend Mike, Patrick’s business, and more.
Smith was raised in Madison by his mother, Roylawn Smith.
“She made things work,” Smith said. “She was so transparent and real with us, we knew what was going on. We knew our mom couldn’t afford everything and couldn’t always provide what we wanted. But she was able to give us what we needed.”
She died in 2010 of a heart attack just a few days before Smith’s 16th birthday, when Patrick was visiting Alex Lewis, another former Badger and important mentor, in Detroit. It was devastating.
“But she told us we’re soldiers and we don’t cry until we get where we’re going,” Smith said.
He continued: “I try to be a continuation of her message. Even when we were struggling, my mom was willing to give clothes and food to other families. To let friends live with us. The same principles as Mike and Kathy. Be a support system for as many people as possible.”
His mom had stressed education, and after Verona High School — where he played football — Smith attended UW–Stevens Point and, with an education degree, became the first in his family to graduate from college.
He got good grades at Point but felt isolated, as well as angered by the deaths of young Black men nationally at the hands of law enforcement.
Smith decided to start a clothing brand he called Heavy7Hearts. His first message, on hoodies, T-shirts and hats, read: “This land you call home was stolen from Native Americans and built by African slaves.”
“It shocked people,” Smith said. Eventually he settled on a new message, which continues today: “Changing the world one trend at a time.”
Back in Madison after college, Smith worked in education for a time but never lost the entrepreneurial dream of having his own store. He continued to sell his clothes out of the trunk of his car.
In July 2020, Smith opened a shop, Midwest Vintage608, in a small space off Odana Road, where he sold his Heavy7Hearts brand as well as hip-hop inspired streetwear and retro sneakers.
He’s now in a bigger space at 6706 Odana Road, but things haven’t been easy. The pandemic, two burglaries, high rent — Smith has had to take a second job, started a GoFundMe and isn’t sure he can make a go of his dream. Hence the email to Madison Magazine, hoping for some publicity.
What neither Patrick nor I knew was that just days before we met for our interview, Mike Mayer died in Madison at age 71.
“He didn’t want any kind of funeral or even an obituary,” Kathy Mayer said, once I heard the news and phoned her.
I told her of my meeting with Patrick Smith.
“Mike was proud of him,” Kathy said. “We went to his graduation at UW–Stevens Point. He had a challenging time in northern Wisconsin, where there weren’t a lot of people who looked like him. But he was determined.”
Patrick and I shared a call, too.
“It’s hard because he was someone I called for a lot of things,” Patrick said. He then recalled how, about five years ago, Mike had surgery at UW Hospital and regained sight in one eye, an extraordinary late gift.
“The first time Mike was really able to see me was at my college graduation,” Patrick said. “After being in my life for many years.”
He paused. “Mike’s memory means so much to me. He always told me to keep going no matter how hard or difficult it gets. So I’m not giving up.”
