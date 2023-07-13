Paralympian elevates the voices of fellow athletes in new children’s book
'Tenacious' by Patty Cisneros Prevo, a Madisonian and first-generation Mexican American, brings representation of race and disability to children's literature. She will discuss her new picture book at A Room of One's Own on July 24.
When Patty Cisneros Prevo was an elementary school teacher and new mom, she spent a lot of time reading children’s books — but something was missing.
As a person with a disability and a disability advocate, she took a deep dive into children’s picture books in search of stories centered on those with disabilities.
“I noticed a huge lack of disabled characters in the children’s books I was reading,” Cisneros Prevo says.
This inspired her to write "Tenacious: Fifteen Adventures Alongside Disabled Athletes," which was illustrated by Dion MBD and published on June 27 by Lee & Low Books, one of the only minority-owned book publishing companies in the U.S. dedicated to publishing children’s, middle grade and young adult novels.
This is the first children's picture book for Cisneros Prevo, who is a DEI professional and a first-generation Mexican American living in Madison. Before it was published, in 2018, the manuscript won the annual New Voices Award, an honor given annually by Lee & Low Books for a picture book manuscript by a writer of color or Indigenous/Native writer. "Tenacious" has since received a starred review from Booklist.
Cisneros Prevo draws on her own identity and incorporates topics of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation and ability into her work.
“I really wanted to highlight diversity of all aspects: gender, disability, race, ethnicity and sexual orientation,” Cisneros Prevo says. “I wanted to highlight diversity in our community.”
Cisneros Prevo is also an athlete. As a freshman in college, she was injured in a car accident. While in physical rehabilitation, Cisneros Prevo was encouraged to try wheelchair basketball.
“I dabbled a little in wheelchair racing, but I gravitated towards wheelchair basketball because of the team aspect,” Cisneros Prevo says. “It was the first time being around other adults with disabilities, which was very therapeutic for me.”
After finishing her undergraduate degree, Cisneros Prevo attended the University of Illinois and completed her graduate program. Not only did she continue to play wheelchair basketball there, but she also went on to become a three-time Paralympian and two-time Paralympics gold medalist, and a five-time National Wheelchair Basketball Association Championships winner. In 2021, she was appointed to the Congressional Commission on the State of the U.S. Olympics & Paralympics.
Cisneros Prevo formed connections with other athletes through her involvement with adaptive sports. “Our community is tight-knit," she says. "Because of the power of sport in the disabled community, I personally know all of the athletes [I write about] in 'Tenacious.'"
During the interview process for her new book, Cisneros Prevo's relationships with her fellow athletes deepened. Listening to their stories proved invaluable.
“I’m the gatekeeper of sharing their lives and accomplishments with these younger readers, and that brings me a lot of joy,” Cisneros Prevo says.
She hopes her book will shift perspectives on disability for readers of all ages.
“Older generations view disability as 'bad' and I want to change that perspective," she says. "I’m hoping to showcase disability as an identity and a positive thing."