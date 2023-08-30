William (Chip) Bird DDS, MS, Sarah McDermott DDS, MS and Kevin Knutson DDS, MS
Orthodontic Specialists of Madison opened in 2005 and has five office locations to serve Madison, Dane County and surrounding areas. The practice specializes in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics for children and adults. “To achieve the best results, we use both clear and conventional fixed braces, removable clear aligners and growth guidance appliances when necessary,” says Dr. William F. Bird, DDS, MS.
For the past 12 years, the practice has relied on new technology to improve patient results. “In many cases, we use robotically bent custom wires for the most precise results,” Bird says. As an alternative to impressions, the office adopted intraoral scans many years ago to improve the patient experience. “These scans are then 3D-printed to allow us to make the best-fitting appliances and retainers. Also, we have 3D digital X-ray imaging using a cone beam CT scan when the doctor wishes to have a look below the surface in all three dimensions,” he adds. These allow the dentists to evaluate many important factors to tooth health — such as tooth roots, jaws and airways — to make the best diagnostic decisions possible.
At A Glance:
Years in Practice: Over 40 years combined
Five Locations: Madison (on Gammon Rd. and on Northport Dr.), Mt. Horeb, Verona and Windsor.
What Our Patients Say: “Dr. Bird and his staff made me feel comfortable from the beginning, spending time answering questions and relieving my anxieties. I had an excellent outcome and couldn’t be happier.” – Cindy M.