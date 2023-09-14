Madison Magazine October 2023 issue

Madison Magazine's October Issue

This year’s Best of Madison readers’ poll winners are groovy. They’re totally tubular. They’re da bomb. 

Phrases, fads and certainly fashion trends come and go across the decades, but there’s something that feels more lasting about each year’s Best of Madison list. It’s like building a time capsule of what readers decide is the best right now, forever locking a vision of the city into collective memory. You can look back at these lists and reminisce about Madison in 1981 (Best of Madison’s birth year), or any given year of the 1990s, 2000s or 2010s. (Yes — like it or not, we’re already looking back on the 2010s.) This magazine itself turned 45 years old this year. In a finger-gun wink to our history which began in 1978, our Best of Madison list is a blast from the past, from the 1970s to the 2010s. We hope it’s copacetic to throw it back a bit while we celebrate the latest list of winners. Let’s be kind and rewind — if not, you might need to take a chill pill, home dawg.