This year’s Best of Madison readers’ poll winners are groovy. They’re totally tubular. They’re da bomb.
Phrases, fads and certainly fashion trends come and go across the decades, but there’s something that feels more lasting about each year’s Best of Madison list. It’s like building a time capsule of what readers decide is the best right now, forever locking a vision of the city into collective memory. You can look back at these lists and reminisce about Madison in 1981 (Best of Madison’s birth year), or any given year of the 1990s, 2000s or 2010s. (Yes — like it or not, we’re already looking back on the 2010s.) This magazine itself turned 45 years old this year. In a finger-gun wink to our history which began in 1978, our Best of Madison list is a blast from the past, from the 1970s to the 2010s. We hope it’s copacetic to throw it back a bit while we celebrate the latest list of winners. Let’s be kind and rewind — if not, you might need to take a chill pill, home dawg.
Wild Days of Radio: According to the DJs who were there, life on the airwaves in Madison was a lot more fun before the Telecommunications Act of 1996. Those DJs reflect on the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s in Madison Radio.
Toys of Our Lives: Take a visual trip through the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s with these favorite vintage toys, curated by decade in a photo essay at a local toy store.
Sam Brown: Cafe and bookstore owner brings a renaissance to Regent Street.
Martín Espada: An original poem by a prize-winning poet about his time living at WORT radio station.
Good Question:Who trashed the 7th floor of the Sheraton in 1978?
Fore!: Golf simulator boom lets you hit the links all year long.
American Chinese: The menu at this restaurant represents the memories of two sisters.
