This bike trip only took 34 years

Photo courtesy of Tim Peterson Matthew, left, and his father, Tim Peterson, are completing the cross-country bike ride the latter started in 1985.

A question arose recently about Tim Peterson's most vivid memory from the cross-country bicycle trip he attempted in 1985.

The night he spent in Yellowstone National Park stands out. The beauty of the Cascades, certainly, and the huge thermal springs he encountered in Thermopolis, Wyoming.

Naturally, Peterson remembers that he had to end the trip prematurely, in Kentucky, when the pain in his knees got to be too much.

But what is the most enduring memory for Peterson, 58, director of assessment for the Madison Metropolitan School District? That would be the chocolate milkshake he devoured at a small bakery-ice cream shop in Sandpoint, Idaho.

"I looked for the best chocolate shake I could find on the route," he says. Funny how bicycling 80 miles in a day can make a milkshake immortal.

In 1985,

Originally from Bristol, in Kenosha County, Peterson was attending the University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point when he got the idea for the cross-country ride. He'd had a semester in London and returned from England with a sense that he should try something big.

"I spent two years thinking it through, reading up on things." Peterson says. "I started doing a lot of riding and eventually came on the idea of a transcontinental ride."

He was 24, a year out of school and teaching science in Campbellsport. (Peterson also taught in Marshall, then moved into administration. After a stop in Portage, he has now been with the Madison schools for 11 years.)

Peterson had a brother in the Seattle area, which made it a logical starting point. Tim was accompanied by a friend, a fellow teacher from Wisconsin.

"I had been training for a couple of years," Peterson says, "and I had a slogan: Anyone who wants to come with me, you're more than welcome. She took me up on it."

She had not been training for a couple of years, and dropped out after a week, around Missoula.

It was physically wearing on Peterson, too.

"I do not come from a camping family," he says, with a wry chuckle. He overpacked, drastically, but he did learn to camp. Across six weeks and 3,000 miles, he spent only a few nights in motels. Most towns, especially in the West, had parks with showers where he could pitch his tent.

Peterson was in the My Old Kentucky Home State Park in Bardstown when the toll of pedaling his overloaded bike became too much. "My knees were painful from the first pedal of the day to the last," he says. Peterson rode to Louisville, disassembled the bike, and flew to Milwaukee.

"It has always been hanging out there," he says, of the unfinished business of the 1985 trip, "kind of in the back of my mind. But I don't think I ever actually thought I would finish."

Two years ago, on his birthday, Tim's wife, LuAnn Peterson, gave him a card that read in part: "It's time."

He bought a new bike, started planning, and, as he had three decades before, invited company. This time Peterson's son, Matthew, 23, signed on, up for an adventure before heading to graduate school.

Tim says he was surprised how many people — including cousins he hadn't spoken to in years — have been in touch to say they'd always hoped he would finish what he started 34 years ago.

The remaining route takes them from Kentucky — they began at the Louisville airport — to Yorktown. They rode through Bardstown, where Peterson stopped in 1985. They've endured rainstorms and each has had equipment issues (blown tires) but they have persevered.

I spoke to Tim by phone the night of June 24. They were in Hindman, Kentucky, in the youth center as the Hindman Baptist Church. There was a pizza place across the street where they'd just had dinner.

As noted, they will finish the journey this week. I wondered about chocolate shakes. Are they still the Holy Grail? Tim said that, at 58, he now searches for good iced tea. The best so far was some black currant tea in Berea, Kentucky.

And Matthew? Forget tea.

"He's on his own quest for a chocolate shake."

Doug Moe is a Madison writer. Read his monthly column, Person of Interest, in Madison Magazine.