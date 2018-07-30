The dangers of luxe deer hunting and lion keeping

Photo courtesy of Katie Uhalt Gino Uhalt and his lion, Sammy.

Two memorable Madison characters “got away” in recent weeks. It had been a while since I had seen either Gene Bennett or John Uhalt — better known as Gino. But their deaths, Bennett’s in July and Uhalt’s in June, got me thinking about them and my favorites among the stories they told.

Oddly, both stories are animal related. Gene’s involved a deer stand and Gino’s a lion.

I met Gene Bennett, proprietor of Bennett’s Meadowood Country Club, when I moved into the neighborhood, maybe a block and a half from his tavern. Gene was best known for running pornographic movies in the bar on weekend mornings. In the nearly 15 years I lived nearby, I went to Bennett’s exactly one time on a weekend morning. As the French philosopher Voltaire said, “Once a philosopher, twice a pervert.”

Photo courtesy of Meadowood Country Club Gene Bennett

I knew Gene from weekday happy hours, when he liked sitting at a table, spinning yarns and playing cards with regulars like Brad Fuelle, a U.S. postal carrier who to win a bet (a case of beer) delivered the mail in shorts for something like 24 consecutive months. Brad only stopped when somebody called his boss — a humorless bureaucrat — and asked what kind of crazy people they had delivering mail in shorts in Madison in January. His boss ordered him back into long pants.

Gene’s politics were strongly libertarian. He hated the smoking ban, although at least some customers — including this one — welcomed it.

He and I never talked politics. Laughter was preferable to anger. And I laughed loud when Gene told me about how he hunted deer on the 40 acres of property he owned between Portage and Endeavor.

Gene hunted in climate-controlled luxury. His deer stand was nicer than my first apartment.

He fanned some photos out on a table in the bar to show me. The stand was encased in a quarter-inch of plexiglass and heated and cooled by a power generator. There was a stove, leather recliner and four-channel CB radio.

I said, “I guess you’re not roughing it.” Gene replied, “If I want to wander aimlessly while my quarry runs away, I will go to a singles bar.”

His typical day of deer hunting, Gene said, involved a breakfast of bacon and eggs, time in the recliner, kielbasa for lunch, time in the recliner, a snack of oysters, time in the recliner, and steak and lobster for dinner.

“Not much chance of getting accidentally shot with that routine,” I said.

“There is danger,” he said.

“How so?”

“High cholesterol.”

I knew Gene Bennett better than John “Gino” Uhalt, though I used to run into Gino occasionally at the old Avenue Bar (before it got gentrified into the Avenue Club). Gino and his brother, Jim Uhalt, had a tree-trimming business and I hired Gino to do the trees at my house near Bennett’s bar.

Photo courtesy of Katie Uhalt Gino Uhalt

Photo courtesy of Katie Uhalt Gino Uhalt

A little over a decade ago, there were news stories about a big cat sanctuary opening in Sauk County and it prompted me to ask Gino about a story I had heard. Was it true he had once owned a lion?

A few days later, Gino joined me in a booth at the Avenue. He had photos and faded newspaper clippings that he spread out in the manner of an aging coach revisiting a great victory.

“His name was Sammy,” Gino said. Actually, the lion’s name was Sphynx, but Gino changed it to Sammy. He explained that he bought the lion in 1979 from a farming couple in Columbia County whose son had inexplicably given it to them as an anniversary present. The lion was a cub, two months old. The couple immediately put an ad in the paper: “Lion for Sale.”

“They were afraid that when he got big, he would eat the horses,” Gino said.

Gino paid $500 for the lion. He said that in those days there were no laws against owning a lion, though he and his brother generally kept Sammy in the living quarters of a sawmill they operated near Chase Lumber in Sun Prairie.

“He was real affectionate,” Gino said.

Sammy was also growing, quickly topping 500 pounds and tall enough to stand on his hind legs and take a hot dog off the rim of a basketball hoop.

One of Sammy’s favorite pastimes was to run around the main room of the living quarters without touching the floor. Gino would find a series of small holes poked in the walls. The lion was also adept at breaking windows. He would spot Gino or Jim outside, and wave a paw, shattering the glass.

Gino occasionally brought Sammy into Madison, where he always drew a big crowd. “When he showed up, he stopped the world,” Gino said.

But automobile travel could be difficult. Left in the car too long, Sammy would eat the seat covers. “Right down to the springs,” Gino said.

Sammy eventually succumbed to diabetes. Gino buried him near the sawmill. “I was his guardian,” Gino said, “and let me tell you, it was a full-time job.”

I remember Gino saying that at one point while he had Sammy, someone tried to sell him a baby elephant for $1,000. Gino took a pass. “What am I going to do with an elephant?” he said.

Doug Moe is a Madison writer. Read his monthly column, Person of Interest, in Madison Magazine.