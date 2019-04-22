Ten seasons of senior softball

Photo by Matthew Ruhland Bob Ruhland

Photo by Matthew Ruhland Bob Ruhland

I still remember the May morning nine years ago when the Greater Madison Senior Softball League debuted. I was there — the people’s reliable witness — to cover it for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Then Mayor Dave Cieslewicz was supposed to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Goodman Park, but a contentious city council meeting about the new Edgewater Hotel project kept him up past his bedtime. Mayor Dave missed opening day.

No matter. In a brilliant lemonade-out-of-a-lemon move, the fledgling league drafted Jesse Kehres to throw out the first pitch. At 87, Kehres was the oldest player in the league.

Before he walked out on the diamond, I asked Kehres how long it had been since he’d played softball.

“Forty years,” he said.

Kehres took the mound. The catcher, a lad of 82, moved up in front of the plate to make himself an easier target. Kehres wound up and pitched the ball over the catcher’s head. The new league was off and running.

On May 1, the senior (ages 55 and over) softball league begins its 10th season, with the games now played Wednesday and Thursday mornings in Verona Community Park. The games held twice a week reflect the league’s growth. They now have more than 200 participants and a classy website.

The original corporate sponsor, Smart Motors, is still on board, as is one of the league’s two cofounders. I caught up with Bob Ruhland last week to chat about the coming season and the first decade of senior softball in Madison.

It was Ruhland, now 71, and his childhood friend, Ray Blum, who got things going. They played softball together at St. Bernard’s grade school and later on a top team in the Madison School and Community Recreation, or MSCR, league.

By spring 2009, however, it had been decades since Blum had played. But a chance sighting of a softball game in progress at a park triggered something in Blum. Suddenly, he felt like playing again. He called his friend Ruhland. What about a senior league? Why not?

Florida — no surprise — has abundant senior leagues. But in Wisconsin, the closest they could find was an over-55 league in West Allis. The two friends drove over on a scouting mission. They were impressed with the level of play, but even more with the expressions on the faces of the players. In a word, joyful.

They contacted old teammates from the MSCR to see if any were interested in dusting off their bats and gloves. The response was highly positive. Word of the endeavor began to spread. Smart Motors signed on to sponsor, and the league began with eight teams.

There were a few hiccups early on, though.

“The first year,” Ruhland said, “we had so many people getting hurt. Now the guys are in better shape.”

The league currently promotes a weekly indoor practice session beginning in March at the Greg Reinhard Academy.

“I didn’t think it would get this big,” Ruhland said of the growth. “But the guys just love it. Being on the diamond, and then the friendship beyond. Way back when we started, I knew none of these guys. I’ve met so many great people.”

There are cookouts after games, and a golf outing at Pleasvant View at season’s end.

Ruhland said his cofounder, Blum, retired from the league half a dozen years ago. They still see each other and go biking on weekends.

Jesse Kehres, who threw out the first pitch in 2010, stepped away, too. “I believe he was in the league for two years and then retired,” Ruhland said.

Ruhland said one of his teammates is 83 and loves the camaraderie — willing to just be the scorekeeper to stay involved. But Ruhland said if they get ahead, they use him as a pinch hitter.

For a decade the league has been about more than which team scores the most runs. “The guys don’t want to give it up,” Ruhland said. “It keeps us young.”

Doug Moe is a Madison writer. Read his monthly column, Person of Interest, in Madison Magazine.