Teacher and WWII hero Dutch Durnford and the student he never forgot

Dutch DDurnford photo courtesy of Chris Pauls; Holly Mirell photo courtesy of Holly Mirell Monona Grove High School's former teacher George "Dutch" Durnford, left, and his former student, Holly Mirrell.

I had a cheeseburger at the Village Bar the other day with a wonderful gentleman named George “Dutch” Durnford, who is 94, sharp as a corkscrew, and a war hero, though he resists the label. “

The real heroes are the guys who didn’t come back,” Durnford said.

Two of them were in the B-17 Durnford was navigating from a base in Italy on a bombing mission to Berlin in March 1945. Their plane was hit hard by anti-aircraft artillery. Durnford was reaching for his flak jacket when his right arm was hit. He reached across with his left to assess the damage and in that moment his left arm was pummeled with a shot that “took out my elbow and triceps muscle.” The arm was shattered, but by protecting his chest, his left arm probably saved his life.

Two others on the plane died of their injuries. Durnford summoned the strength to navigate a safe landing in Yugoslavia for his pilot.

“Despite intense pain, shock and loss of blood, realizing his crippled aircraft could not reach the objective, Lt. Durnford gave his pilot the necessary course to an emergency field. Displaying outstanding fortitude and determination, although suffering from severe wounds, Lt. Durnford continued to guide his pilot ….” That is from the citation that accompanied Durnford being awarded the Silver Star Medal.

It’s included in a profile of Durnford — who taught economics for three decades at Monona Grove High School — that appears in the book “The Hero Next Door Returns,” a 2001 book by Kristin Gilpatrick.

Durnford and I were brought together by his great-nephew, the Madison writer Chris Pauls, whose early work helped make The Onion pungent, wrote a novel about zombies on the Titanic and co-wrote hilarious advice books for dogs and cats.

I could have listened to Durnford all day, but he had something else on his mind. More accurately, someone else.

Fifty years ago — in 1968 — Durnford had a student in his economics and government class at Monona Grove High School named Holly Nickeson.

You know how many of us have a teacher somewhere along the line whom we never forget? Holly Nickeson is the student Durnford never forgot.

“I think she helped make me a better teacher,” Durnford said. As a young girl Nickeson contracted polio and became dependent on a wheelchair. Much about her impressed Durnford, including how despite her disability — and at a time when wheelchair accessibility was severely limited — she was cheerful and determined to participate fully in school and life.

That ’68 economics class took a field trip to the Chicago Stock Exchange. There was a memorable moment on that trip: Faced with a revolving door, a couple of boys in the class lifted Holly out of her wheelchair, collapsed it, and carried both her and the chair through the door.

Holly graduated with honors, and went on to the University of Illinois, which had one of the most wheelchair accessible campuses in the country. She eventually earned a Ph.D. and worked as a clinical psychologist, along the way becoming a wife, mother, and now grandmother, living in Rock Island, Illinois.

Across half a century, Durnford always thought somebody should write a book, or at least an article, about Holly, her remarkable spirit and accomplishments. He considered doing it but always figured someone else would jump on what was to his mind a great story.

Then, earlier this year, he had a talk with himself. “Dutch! You’ve always wanted to do this. You’re 94! Do it!”

With the assistance of some friends at Oakwood Village Prairie Ridge, where Durnford resides, he wrote a piece for The Oak Tree monthly newsletter that was titled the “Holly Nickeson Story.” It is maybe 800 words and conveys Dutch’s deep affection and admiration for his former student. They’ve stayed in touch over the years.

“My hope,” Durnford ended his piece, “is that perhaps someone else will possibly take this story and expand [on] this truly inspirational life!”

“He thinks my life is a bit grander that I think it is,” Holly Mirell said, chuckling, when I reached her by phone in Illinois last week.

She is 68, married to her longtime husband Philip Mirell. Her wheelchair is motorized now, though she’s dealing with post-polio syndrome, the disease striking anew, weakening muscles decades later.

Holly seemed a little sheepish about Durnford's story but was also clearly touched.

“My parents just assumed that I would be self-sufficient,” she said.

She thinks now about all those who helped her along the way, starting with her parents, and many others, including, of course, Durnford.

“Mr. Durnford,” she said, “was a great teacher and a wonderful man.”

Doug Moe is a Madison writer. Read his monthly column, Person of Interest, in Madison Magazine.