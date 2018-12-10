Ricky Jay, Pappy Fry and the art of the con

The story of Pappy Fry's guilty verdict made the front page of the Wisconsin State Journal on Jan. 24, 1961.

The story of Pappy Fry's guilty verdict made the front page of the Wisconsin State Journal on Jan. 24, 1961.

One of the bonuses of writing a daily newspaper column for nearly two decades was occasionally hearing from someone I admired but didn’t know.

So it was with Ricky Jay, a movie actor, author and one of the world’s best close-up magicians. “A world-class card manipulator and thought to be the youngest performer ever to play ‘The Ed Sullivan Show,’” wrote Jay’s great friend and show business colleague, David Mamet, after Jay died on Nov. 24.

Jay acted in many movies written and directed by Mamet, several involving con men. These included “Heist,” “The Spanish Prisoner” and — most memorably — “House of Games,” Mamet’s first movie. (He was already an acclaimed playwright).

Anyway, one morning in 2002 at The Capital Times, I opened my email and there was a note from Ricky Jay. It was a thrill, because I so enjoyed Mamet’s films and Jay’s work in them. Stupidly, I didn’t print out and save the email, or if I did, I no longer have it. But the gist was this: “If it isn’t too much trouble, please send me everything you have on Pappy Fry.” What I had I owed to Bronson La Follette, the former Wisconsin attorney general, who died this past March.

Bronson — knowing my affinity for colorful rogues — once asked if I remembered Pappy Fry.

“Never heard of him.”

“Look him up,” Bronson said.

I did. And what a story!

Clark “Pappy” Fry was a self-styled “inventor” from Necedah who wound up in federal court in Madison in early 1961, charged with fraud.

Before the case was done, it involved a young Dick Cates, who went on to become one of the most celebrated Madison attorneys of the last half century. Toss in a wildly eccentric federal judge, and a prosecutor — Nathan Heffernan — who later became chief justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, and you can understand why Bronson recommended I research Pappy Fry. To top things off, the reporter who covered the trial for the Wisconsin State Journal was a young Bill Stokes, destined to become one of the most decorated newspapermen in the Midwest.

“That was a memorable week,” Stokes recalled recently, chuckling when I phoned and asked if he remembered Pappy Fry. “He was really something — a wonderful character.”

Pappy Fry was a Juneau County farmer who fancied himself an inventor. These days he might have called himself an entrepreneur. In any case, he sought investors, and found them.

One of Fry’s “inventions” was a perpetual motion machine that utilized steam and would, Fry said, make gasoline and other fuels obsolete. Ridiculous? Some people couldn’t give him their money fast enough, a total of around $300,000, according to the government.

“I guess I was like everyone else,” one witness testified. “I hoped to get something for nothing.”

If the trial wasn’t already strange enough, the federal judge, Patrick T. Stone, interrupted the lawyers constantly to ask questions of witnesses.

“He prosecuted the case from the bench,” Stokes said. Stone asked one witness how he happened to have extra cash to invest with Fry.

“I’m a bachelor,” the witness said.

“You better get married,” the judge said. “A wife would have advised you to hang on to your money.” E

ven though Fry was convicted on six of 10 fraud counts, it didn’t take long for an appellate court to overturn the convictions based in part on the judge’s behavior.

It was Fry’s retrial that matched Heffernan, who became the U.S. attorney in Madison in 1962, and Cates, who later went to Washington to work on the impeachment case against Richard Nixon. (In his recent book, former FBI director James Comey praised Cates — the two worked together on a case early in Comey’s career.)

Eventually Heffernan and Cates worked out a deal in which Fry would plead guilty to one count.

At sentencing, Cates said of Pappy, “He gave his life to his ideas, and he was mocked for his ideas in his first trial.”

But Heffernan called Fry’s ideas “a colossal scheme. This was no penny ante game, but a protracted scheme to defraud investors.”

A new judge sentenced Fry to five years in prison. He died in prison in Missouri in 1964.

Back in 2002, after receiving the email from Ricky Jay, I sent him copies of the material I’d gathered on Pappy Fry.

I don’t know what, if anything, Jay did with it. But a year earlier, in 2001, he had published a remarkable book titled “Jay’s Journal of Anomalies, Conjurers, Cheats, Hustlers, Hoaxsters, Pranksters, Jokesters, Imposters, Pretenders, Side-Show Showmen, Armless Calligraphers, Mechanical Marvels, Popular Entertainments.”

My guess is he wanted Pappy if he ever did a sequel.

Doug Moe is a Madison writer. Read his monthly column, Person of Interest, in Madison Magazine.