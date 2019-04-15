Paul Buhle's radical renaissance

Courtesy of Paul Buhle Paul Buhle caricature by Steve Chappell

Every time I talk to Paul Buhle, I think he’s too cheerful to be a radical. Aren’t radicals furtive, angry or both? Yet John Nichols called Buhle “the preeminent scholar of American radicalism.” Of course, Nichols is cheerful too. I guess we know who will bring the smiles to the revolution.

I spoke to Buhle again last week — about his involvement with three new radical graphic books— and sure enough, right away we got off on a fun tangent.

Buhle is an Illinois native who attended the University of Wisconsin–Madison in the 1960s, spent many years teaching and writing on the East Coast — ending at Brown University — and then returned to Madison in retirement in 2006.

Except he hasn’t slowed down. In the years since, Buhle has written or edited numerous graphic books with titles like “Che Guevara: A Graphic Biography” and “Radical Jesus: A Graphic History of Faith.”

One of Buhle’s new projects is the graphic biography “Herbert Marcuse: Philosopher of Utopia.” Buhle edited, it was written and illustrated by Nick Thorkelson. The foreword is by Angela Davis, whose radical cred is unsurpassed. Courtesy of Nick Thorkelson From “Herbert Marcuse: Philosopher of Utopia.”

When I picked the book up, the first thing I noticed was that it’s published by City Lights Books, the publishing arm of the venerable, beat-influenced City Lights bookstore in San Francisco. The store’s founder, Lawrence Ferlinghetti, just turned 100 and was the subject of a terrific recent New York Times profile.

I mentioned it to Buhle, and no surprise, he had a City Lights story. In 1963, Paul and Mari Jo, not yet married (today Mari Jo Buhle is herself a distinguished historian), took a Greyhound to San Francisco.

“Two young Bohemians from Illinois,” Buhle said.

One of the first things they did was go to City Lights on Columbus Avenue. “We felt very much at home,” Buhle said. “In the succeeding decades, I published a couple books with City Lights, got to know one of the editors very well and got to spend an hour with Lawrence Ferlinghetti in the early ’80s.”

Thorkelson, author and illustrator of the new book on Marcuse — a celebrity philosopher of the ’60s — spent his early childhood in Madison and returned for college in 1963. Today he lives in Boston. (Nick’s brother, Peter Tork of The Monkees fame, died in February.)

Buhle and Thorkelson will discuss the Marcuse book May 7 at 7 p.m. at Mystery to Me bookstore. Free copies of a 20-page comic Thorkelson did for last summer’s Madison Reunion will also be available, along with — for sale — two of Buhle's books.

I mentioned he’s been staying busy. “I surprise myself,” Buhle said, adding he’s at the stage when many of his peers are slowing down. “But things sort of jump at me, and especially if they have any kind of Wisconsin connection, I jump back.”

One of the new books is a 50th anniversary edition of “Radical America Komiks,” a comic book issue of the journal Radical America that Buhle was editing in 1969.

The other is “Eugene V. Debs: A Graphic Biography,” with art by Noah Van Sciver and script by Buhle, Steve Max with Dave Nance. The book was mentioned in a recent New Yorker story on Debs, a railroad union president and leader of the Social Democracy movement.

The book mentions Bernie Sanders as a Debs-descendant, and Buhle noted if it had been published a year later, they could have included Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez.

“It’s a remarkable phenomenon,” Buhle said of the current stirrings of Democratic Socialism. “Most especially because of the way young people feel about things.”

In the coming months Buhle is looking at potential graphic histories of Robert La Follette and Paul Robeson, the African-American actor and political activist.

Top of mind is a collaboration with Paul Soglin, who leaves the mayor’s office this week, on Soglin’s autobiography. They’ve done some work on it, Buhle said, but added, “As long as he was in office it wasn’t going to happen.”

Now it can. I trust Buhle will uncover the cheerful Paul Soglin.

Doug Moe is a Madison writer. Read his monthly column, Person of Interest, in Madison Magazine.