Marshall Cook, on the mend, awaits book launch

Photos courtesy of HenschelHAUS Publishing

It had promised to be a memorable summer for Madison novelist and longtime University of Wisconsin—Madison writing instructor Marshall Cook.

He and his wife, Ellen, planned a July car trip to the West Coast, to visit friends in Oregon. On returning, Marsh on Aug. 1 would launch his new novel, “Glorious,” set in a small town in Wisconsin in the 1980s, at an event at Mystery to Me bookstore on Monroe Street. Then, in September, the couple’s son and daughter-in-law would treat them to a getaway in Door County, in celebration of Cook and Ellen’s 50th wedding anniversary Sept. 14.

It didn’t work out that way.

The Oregon visit went well. “We had a great trip,” Cook, who is 74, said when we spoke by phone last week.

But the drive back changed everything.

“We got T-boned in Spearfish, South Dakota,” Cook recalled. He added, “It’s not fun to talk about.”

It was a terrible accident. Cook, with multiple injuries to his ribs, pelvis, sternum and spine, had a long hospital stay in South Dakota, the first 10 days in intensive care. Ellen was hurt, too, able to leave the hospital sooner, but still facing a difficult recovery.

The book launch was postponed. Back in Madison, Cook was getting better — “walking with a cane, and sometimes without a cane” — when he had a significant setback.

“I got sciatica,” he said, lower back and leg pain related to the sciatic nerve. “It’s awful. The pain initially was worse than from the wreck.”

Cook is now on the mend from that, and when we spoke last week, he sounded strong. A new launch event for “Glorious” has been scheduled, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. at Mystery to Me.

“I’ve written some checks with my mouth that my body hasn’t been able to cash,” Cook said, his good humor surfacing despite this tough time. “I really think that I’ll be fine [for the event]. Or if not fine, at least good enough to be able to prop myself up and chat.”

I’ll be interviewing Marsh at Mystery to Me, something I’ve done in the past for numerous newspaper columns.

It would have been nearly impossible to travel in literary, journalism or educational circles in Madison over the past 30 years and not know, or know of, Marshall Cook. He is the author of some 30 books, including true crime, advice on writing and stress and time management, and a series of mystery novels. He is equally well known for his teaching and generosity to other writers, including editing “Extra Innings,” an online newsletter for writers.

Cook in 1990 helped found the UW–Madison Writers’ Institute, a campus seminar that gained a national reputation and continues today. Crime master Elmore Leonard keynoted the first one, in summer 1990. Asked the secret to good writing, Leonard said, “Leave out the boring parts.”

Cook has a writing creed of his own — seven words: “Pay attention. Try stuff. Hold nothing back.”

Growing up in southern California, more attuned to minor league batting averages than bestseller lists, Cook suffered a bout of rheumatoid arthritis that kept him in bed for six months. During that time, he discovered the Hardy Boys mysteries and a storyteller was born. Cook earned journalism and creative writing degrees at Stanford. A job opportunity for Ellen brought the couple to Madison.

If Cook wasn’t so genuinely likable he might find himself resented by other writers. Not only did he appear on “Oprah” — with his book “Slow Down and Get More Done” — but he talks about the “joy” he finds in the process of writing. Cook is sincere in this, and in direct opposition to the famous quote, generally attributed to Red Smith: “Writing is easy. You just open a vein and bleed.”

Cook’s new book, the novel “Glorious,” was particularly joyful in the writing. An early reader told him: “You just put everything you love in there: Dogs, baseball, fishing, a little radio station, and a small-town diner.” Cook couldn’t disagree.

I read an advance copy of the novel and loved it, finding myself rooting for Cook's quirky characters as they stumble to find their way. Nobody said it was going to be easy.

Of his own recent trauma, Cook said, “I had some real dark nights. Times when I wondered if I was going to make it and times when I wondered if I wanted to.”

In the end, he did. The book launch awaits. There are stories to tell, and time to tell them.

Doug Moe is a Madison writer. Read his monthly column, Person of Interest, in Madison Magazine.