What does an angry badger sound like?

Image courtesy of University of Wisconsin–Madison An attempt was made to give voice to Bucky. Then a real angry badger was heard and the effort was abandoned.

A recent front-page article in the Wall Street Journal about Australian scientists asking the public for help recording frog sounds reminded me of the time Pat Richter, then the University of Wisconsin–Madison athletic director, thought the ferocious growls of a badger echoing through Camp Randall Stadium might strike fear into opposing football teams.

That’s not quite how it turned out.

The Journal article notes that reaching out to citizens with smartphones in Australia to help record the frogs — scientists are hoping to differentiate some 240 native frog species — has been problematic.

Despite the best intentions of the “citizen scientists,” in many cases they submitting recordings of crickets, dogs “and even humans having arguments” instead of frogs.

The problem with the badger was a little different.

I heard the story from Larry Meiller, a popular host on Wisconsin Public Radio, who served on the UW–Madison athletic board in the 1990s when Pat Richter was there.

Larry got in touch with me a decade ago after I wrote a newspaper column that was inspired by the University of California-Irvine men’s baseball team. The team’s nickname is the Anteaters, and during rallies the players had begun chanting the sound made by real anteaters.

Or at least the “zot, zot, zot” sound made by anteaters in the comic strip “B.C.”

Imagining a dugout full of college baseball players chanting “zot, zot, zot” seemed so wonderfully stupid to me that I wondered if UW athletes might not want to chant whatever sound a badger makes.

After the column appeared, Meiller sent me a note saying it had already been considered, in a sense.

When Larry was on the athletic board, he’d fielded a request from Pat Richter asking if they could find a sound recording of a “growling badger.”

Meiller figured Richter was channeling Penn State, which joined the Big Ten conference in 1990, shortly after Pat became athletic director. Penn State’s athletic teams’ nickname is the Nittany Lions, and at home football games, at least at that time, the sound of roaring lions was played on the public address system, to fire up the home team and crowd.

No doubt Richter hoped an angry badger might similarly arouse emotions in Camp Randall Stadium.

Meiller, however, had trouble finding a recording of a badger. This was 2007. YouTube was in its infancy.

Finally Meiller reached out to Cornell University, known for its extensive collection of animal and bird sounds. Someone at Cornell kindly sent him a recording they identified as a “fierce badger.”

You can imagine Larry’s excitement as he cued up the recording. He might have been on the verge of a discovery that would take its place in Camp Randall lore alongside the “Bud Song” and “Jump Around.”

He might have been, but he wasn’t.

“The first time I listened to it,” Meiller said, “I was drinking a can of pop and laughed so hard the pop shot out my nose.”

A growling badger, alas, is not a roaring lion.

“The badger,” Meiller said, “sounds like a cross between a grunting pig and an anemic hissing cat.”

Larry got word to Richter that whatever the noise was, it was “not the kind of sound that would inspire our Badgers to victory.”

These years later, it is much easier to hear the sound a badger makes.I did a search and found numerous recordings online, including a YouTube video taken by someone visiting a zoo in Michigan. It’s about a minute long and records two “North American badgers” apparently having a disagreement.

By all means give it a listen. I think you’ll agree with me — that Larry Meiller wasn’t wrong.

