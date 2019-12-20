Madison Magazine introduces brand new print design

Madison Magazine

This January issue is all about change. Didn't see that coming, did you?

OK, maybe you did. But as we enter a new decade, our staff was more than ready to focus on fresh starts. For me, it's nice to have a time of year to slow down the fast churn of everyday life for reflection and reinvention. It reminds me that five years ago this month, I made a big life change by starting a new job at Madison Magazine.

A lot has changed in those five years, just as a lot has changed in this magazine's 41 years. Only a few minutes in our archive room will show you how much Madison Magazine has evolved since 1978. Many adjustments have been gradual, and we have undergone a few major redesigns in our history. This month marks our first front-to-back redesign since 2016. Creative Director Tim Burton has taken the lead on giving the pages of the magazine a new look and feel while also following photography trends that help us tell stories in the most contemporary fashion. We've added new elements to the magazine, too, including a political column written by WisPolitics.com's JR Ross, an editors' picks page and new names for a few existing columns.

Change takes on many other forms in this month's editorial content. Our cover story offers resolution advice that isn't just a quick fix, and we suggest a change of scenery with direct-flight getaways that you can take from the Dane County Regional Airport. Ross dives into the details of what change an election year might bring, with the swing state of Wisconsin at the center of it all. Maggie Ginsberg asked a few local players in the startup scene to tell us what's ahead in 2020, and we feature a brewery that recently added a kitchen and a children's shop that expanded with a women's apparel store.

We're not the only magazine embracing change. After a 67-year run, the iconic satirical publication MAD magazine is ceasing production of new material, except for annual end-of-year publications.

This is the only change we aren't super pumped for. In fact, as a fellow magazine bearing a similar name, we felt we needed to honor MAD's legacy in a way that might have made its founder, William M. Gaines, proud.

Pick up a copy on newsstands the first week of January or subscribe here. Use code 795 to get a full year of the magazine for $7.95.