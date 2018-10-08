A rave for Rosebud upon reaching 25th year

The cover of the latest issue of Rosebud as the literary magazine celebrates its 25th anniversary.

In these perilous times for print publications, it gives me great pleasure to salute Rosebud, the Cambridge-based literary magazine, on its 25th anniversary this month.

Publisher Rod Clark has no less than four events planned to mark the occasion, starting with “Rosebud’s 25th Birthday Celebration,” Saturday Oct. 13 from 2-5 p.m. at the Keystone Grill in Cambridge. Everyone’s invited.

“In 25 years, we’ve done almost no publicity,” Clark told me last week. “Who has time for that? We hoped the magazine would draw attention to itself. But I think every 25 years, the magazine from nowhere, put out by not much of anybody, needs to wave its arms in the air and say, ‘Hey! Pay attention!’”

Clark’s assessment of Rosebud is typically modest, but the magazine — now published twice a year, with a print run around 4,000 — has a devoted national following. Science fiction great Ray Bradbury contributed an original short story, and horror maestro Stephen King a poem.

“Rosebud continues to celebrate great contemporary writing,” King wrote in a fan letter on the occasion of the magazine’s 15th anniversary.

It is published out of the “ancient farmhouse” Clark shares with his wife, Melanie Werth, outside Cambridge.

The magazine is the brainchild of longtime Wisconsin poet and writer John Lehman, although Clark was in on the conversation.

On that day a quarter century ago, Lehman announced, “I want to do a magazine that will publish short stories and poetry, and sell it coast to coast.” Caught up in his own enthusiasm, Lehman said, “I want to see it on every newsstand and in every bathroom in the United States!”

Clark responded, “Do you have half a million dollars?”

“No,” Lehman said. “But I have a few thousand. And I think I can do this.”

He could.

Says Clark now, “John flew to New York and marched into Eastern News and persuaded them to distribute us. He got us on the shelves of City Lights [bookstore in San Francisco].”

After about five years, Lehman passed the publisher/editor torch to Clark. Lehman, who lives near Cambridge in Rockdale, remains “a valued advisor,” Clark says.

The name Rosebud was Lehman’s idea, and is, of course, a nod to Wisconsin native Orson Welles’ famous movie “Citizen Kane.” Rosebud was the name of Kane’s boyhood sled.

Issues are identified by number and the current issue is No. 64. Like its predecessors it is beautifully designed and illustrated. Clark says that since they dropped from three issues a year to two, the newsstand sales have increased — perhaps because they’ve added 32 pages to each issue, including eight pages of color. The writing remains stellar — Rosebud calls itself “the magazine for people who enjoy good writing.”

I am particularly biased in favor of issue No. 54, which came out in spring 2013 and included a reprint of a newspaper column I wrote about Clark’s long-distance friendship with Ray Bradbury, as well as Bradbury’s link to the esteemed Wisconsin author and publisher August Derleth.

The best piece in that issue, however, was a short story by W. P. Kinsella, whose novel “Shoeless Joe” became the movie “Field of Dreams.” The story is called “The Last Surviving Member of the Japanese Victory Society,” and somehow Clark learned of its existence in an unpublished collection of Kinsella stories and secured permission to print it.

Big names help sell newsstand copies, yet some of the best writing in the magazine for people who enjoy good writing comes from the publisher himself. Clark writes a column called “Voice Over” at the front of each issue.

Years ago he did one titled “Fessing Up” that recalled the year (1971) Clark spent living in the old Fess Hotel on East Doty Street. It’s on my short list of favorite articles of all time, partly because of whom Clark roomed with (the late, great poet John Tuschen); partly because of my own affinity for the Fess, which became a popular bar-restaurant after it ceased being a hotel (the location is now the Great Dane); and partly because of the spooky story Clark relates in the piece.

Clark worked part time as a night clerk at the Fess to help pay his rent. Late one night the switchboard lit up with a call from inside the hotel. Clark was certain the room number was in a part of the hotel that had recently been demolished for a parking ramp.

Still, he answered, and an old man’s voice summoned him for an errand. Climbing the stairs, Clark found himself in a wing of the hotel he hadn’t seen before. A door opened. An old man in pajamas pushed a $100 bill at Clark and directed him to a bar on King Street for “a bottle of white port, a liverwurst sandwich and a carton of Kents.”

Imagine what Stephen King would do with that.

Doug Moe is a Madison writer. Read his monthly column, Person of Interest, in Madison Magazine.