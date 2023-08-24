A Winter's Rime by Carol Dunbar

Wisconsin author Carol Dunbar's second novel, "A Winter's Rime," will be published in September.

 Courtesy of Carol Dunbar

In the remote northwoods of Wisconsin, Mallory Moe is having a difficult time adjusting to civilian life. She's fresh out of military service, living with her abusive girlfriend in an off-grid cabin and grappling with PTSD symptoms related to a traumatic childhood. Although she's seeking solace in the rugged solitude that only sparsely populated, natural settings can provide, she soon learns she needs people — specifically an injured, clearly traumatized young woman who appears in the woods one night — to begin peeling back the layers of what haunts them both. 

"I’m very interested in what nature can teach us about becoming better human beings, and for this book, I was asking, 'What can nature teach us about bearing hardship?'" says Carol Dunbar, author of "A Winter's Rime," which will be released from Macmillan/Forge on Sept. 12. "That’s where the rime ice in the title comes from. The setting for this story became a kind of visual metaphor for the inner transformation that my main character goes through."

Maggie Ginsberg is a senior editor at Madison Magazine and author of the novel "Still True," published by the University of Wisconsin Press in September 2022.