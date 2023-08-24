In the remote northwoods of Wisconsin, Mallory Moe is having a difficult time adjusting to civilian life. She's fresh out of military service, living with her abusive girlfriend in an off-grid cabin and grappling with PTSD symptoms related to a traumatic childhood. Although she's seeking solace in the rugged solitude that only sparsely populated, natural settings can provide, she soon learns she needs people — specifically an injured, clearly traumatized young woman who appears in the woods one night — to begin peeling back the layers of what haunts them both.
"I’m very interested in what nature can teach us about becoming better human beings, and for this book, I was asking, 'What can nature teach us about bearing hardship?'" says Carol Dunbar, author of "A Winter's Rime," which will be released from Macmillan/Forge on Sept. 12. "That’s where the rime ice in the title comes from. The setting for this story became a kind of visual metaphor for the inner transformation that my main character goes through."
Dunbar's debut novel, "The Net Beneath Us," about a woman forced to face off-grid living alone after her husband is incapacitated in a terrible logging accident, came out last September. It won the Wisconsin Writer's Association's Edna Ferber Fiction Book Award, and was a finalist for the Society of Midland Authors book awards. A former actor, playwright and coloratura soprano, Dunbar moved to northern Wisconsin 20 years ago and now makes her living as a writer, working from a solar-powered office on the second floor of a water tower and lives an off-grid life with her husband and children. Although her books are fiction, that real-life experience lends a gritty credence to the characters in her books, who are all drawn to something complex and often intangible about living among wild, uncultivated things.
Dunbar's first Madison-area event to launch "A Winter's Rime" will take place on Sept. 20 at Mystery to Me bookstore, in conversation with Doug Moe.
"A Winter's Rime" explores the impact of generational trauma and one woman's healing journey. When/where/how did this story come to you?
The idea for this story dropped into my head on a winter day after hearing a news story. It arrived whole and perfect like an egg; at its center glowed the yolk of a personal experience that I was still trying to understand.
In my early twenties, I went through this time in my life where I was emotionally wrecked. I had trouble sleeping, was anxious and on edge. I wasn’t taking care of myself, and the people in my life at that time who were close to me wanted me to get help. I refused. I thought I was fine and that I should be able to handle it.
What’s different about this novel compared to other stories on the subject is that I didn’t know I was writing about trauma when I started this process. I didn't have the clinical terms or the diagnosis; I didn't understand the biology of fight or flight, or know the signs of PTSD; I just had the behaviors and symptoms that I had experienced personally.
What were you writing to understand and did that change as you wrote?
My main character, Mallory Moe, grew up in a violent household. Her situation is fiction and different from mine, but I was writing to understand the impact of what living this way does to a young, developing mind.
During the early drafts as part of my writing practice, I would pay close attention to my own body, noticing its reaction to loud sounds or sudden motions. I studied reports, read books, interviewed experts; I realized I was writing about trauma. That was the first of several realizations that fundamentally changed the way I think about myself. It was kind of an intense process! But it led to some profoundly good things, which I shared with my main character.
Both of your novels are set in rural, off-grid northern Wisconsin, which is where you live. What can you tell us about the setting for this new book?
Now that I’ve lived here in northern Wisconsin for 20 years, I’ve realized that my off-grid lifestyle isn't so original! A lot of people here are living a rugged existence, close to the land, but there are different ways to do this. The characters in my first novel took things to one extreme, heating with wood, growing their food, and they had moved to the woods because they were chasing a dream. In my second novel, we have characters who are isolated in the woods because they are trying to hide — from the chaos of the world, from themselves. Mallory is running a generator but working at a gas station store because she’s afraid and stuck and doesn’t know how to find meaning in her life. One thing common to both stories is the way unexpected help often comes from mysterious places.
Mallory is a "synesthete" with a hypersensitivity to sound that can trigger flashbacks. Where did you first learn about this condition and what sort of research did you do?
From the very beginning, the character of Mallory came through very strong for me and I wrote my first draft mainly by hand in journals. The process felt intimate and propulsive, and there was always this overlapping of sensations — smells, sounds, feelings on the skin. Something different was going on with her but I didn’t know what. Intuitively, I understood it, so I just went with it, knowing it was unspecified and all over the place and that, eventually, I’d have to go back and nail it down.
One day during draft two, I was doing yoga to my daughter’s playlist, and this song came on. I knew immediately, “That’s Mallory. The sound of this music is Mallory.” I ran up to my office, Googled the song, and there was Billie Eilish. She had just dropped “Bury a Friend,” and I went down this rabbit hole and discovered synesthesia.
For readers who don’t know what that is, can you explain your understanding of synesthesia?
Synesthesia is where your brain activates multiple senses at once. It’s my understanding that Billie Eilish has tone-color synesthesia, where hearing music triggers visuals of colors and shapes in her mind, which sounds awesome. As a kid growing up, I’d always had this thing with certain people’s voices where I would feel specific tingling sensations in different places on my skin. I never knew what it was until writing this novel and I learned the term for it: auditory-tactile synesthesia.
What's wild is that because I was writing to understand how trauma rewires the brain, I was doing all this research. I found several studies confirming a link between PTSD among war veterans and synesthesia; and studies finding that children growing up in violent homes had the same occurrences of PTSD as war veterans. When those two things came together, this lightbulb went on in my mind that was both personal and deepened my understanding of Mallory’s condition and the biology of trauma.
Circling back to the rime ice, now I want to know what it has to do with the inner transformation of your main character. Can you tell me a little more about that without giving away any spoilers?
I sure can, and I’m glad you asked. I started writing this story during the winter of 2019, and one morning we in the northland woke up to a winter wonderland. The trees were all white, not from snow in the branches, but something else. I describe this in the novel so I won't do it here, but let's just say it was otherworldly.
I wrote about this in my first draft without understanding what rime ice was or why it had formed. Somewhere around the fifth or sixth draft, I realized the significance of those white trees. I learned about the conditions that had caused the woods to turn to crystal, how nature takes what are brutal circumstances and transmutes them to inexplicable beauty. And I thought, this is the same process, the same kind of alchemy that I’m taking my main character through. I want her to inwardly transmute her pain and anger and bitterness to find peace and healing. I want her to take what is difficult and go through the same kind of transformation as the woods during the brutality of a Wisconsin wintertime.
How can people in the Madison area support your work, and what are you working on next?
Thank you for supporting me here! I will be coming to Madison to do an in-conversation event with Doug Moe — no relation to Mallory Moe! — at Mystery to Me Bookstore on Wednesday, September 20th at 6 p.m. I’ll also be presenting at another Madison event later in October. For updates, please check my website, caroldunbar.com. As for what’s next: I’ve started another novel and this time, I’m having fun writing about artists, the kingdom of fungi, and fame.
Maggie Ginsberg is a senior editor at Madison Magazine and author of "Still True," the honorable mention selection for the 2022 Edna Ferber Fiction Book Award and a Midwest Book Awards silver medal winner.
