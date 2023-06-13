madison mural alley

Located right by the new weekly market is Madison Mural Alley, a local art attraction.

 Photo Curtesy of Christine Ameigh

Since 2014, Christine Ameigh has operated Christine’s Kitchens, a shared commercial kitchen space located at 2817 E. Washington Ave., within the Madison East Shopping Center. 

Now, as Christine’s Kitchens approaches 10 years, Ameigh has an exciting new venture in store — a weekly market featuring local food, live music and art. 