Since 2014, Christine Ameigh has operated Christine’s Kitchens, a shared commercial kitchen space located at 2817 E. Washington Ave., within the Madison East Shopping Center.
Now, as Christine’s Kitchens approaches 10 years, Ameigh has an exciting new venture in store — a weekly market featuring local food, live music and art.
The market is located behind the Madison East Shopping Center and will occur each Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. from June 21 through Sept. 20.
"We hope it will attract our neighbors, add some visibility to the options already in the shopping center and bring fresh food closer,” Ameigh shares.
Ameigh also hopes the market will encourage neighbors to explore and experience the local art scene available just by the market.
“We have Madison Mural Alley, and we rarely have visitors to see this amazing street art,” Ameigh explains.
Madison Mural Alley was initially created by artists and artist teams with the support of local Madison teens. The alley currently includes five murals designed by artists from around the world.
“I’m still constantly working on finding new art projects,” Ameigh explains. “We already have a local artist coming out to paint faces, and we are in the midst of planning a potting project so people can pot their own plants and take them home.”
Live music is also part of the weekly market. In collaboration with the organizers of Make Music Madison, Ameigh is currently arranging a weekly lineup of musicians spanning various genres.
As for the food offerings, Ameigh envisions various local vendors from around the city.
Just Bakery, a training program and bakeshop that works with individuals from the city experiencing homelessness and other structural barriers, will be one of the vendors, as well as Madame Chu Delicacies and KC Taste Asian Cuisine.
Ameigh is also pulling inspiration from her own Christine’s Kitchen, which sells “Boxes of Fun,” various themed boxes with gifts and products from Wisconsin-based vendors. Ameigh plans to feature multiple Wisconsin products at the market, including local syrup, popcorn, jams and jellies, and lotions and soaps.
The Madison East Shopping Center saw a decline in business during the pandemic due to increased crime.
“We hope the reduced crime and increase of foot traffic will remind people to stop into the shops,” Ameigh says.
As for the customer base, Ameigh expects visitors from the three surrounding neighborhoods of Eken Park, Darbo-Worthington and SASY.
“We really hope everyone from those neighborhoods will visit and find something they are interested in and enjoy,” Ameigh shares.
Ila Schrecker is an Editorial Intern at Madison Magazine.
