A new indoor farmers market space, Seven Nights Grab ‘N Grocery, opened its doors on June 1 at 1511 Williamson St.
In addition to Seven Nights Grab ‘N Grocery, two other food establishments, What Got Gathered and Roll Foods, operate out of the space.
Seven Nights Grab N’ Grocery owners Ace Lynn-Miller and A-Train hope to cater to a diverse range of eaters and provide a space for community members and local farmers to connect over food.
“[Lynn-Miller] and I both do farm work and have always had a dream to open up a farmer’s market type of store where we can also peddle our own creations,” A-Train shares.
Lynn-Miller and A-Train previously ran Let It Ride Cold Brewed Coffee out of the space before transforming the location into a commercial storefront.
The duo brings their extensive experience and knowledge of the food industry to Seven Nights Grab N’ Grocery. Both have worked in numerous restaurant positions, and Lynn-Miller served on the Dane County Food Council for over five years.
A-Train, who has also helped open numerous restaurants, adds, “I have also been a chef for many years and look forward to having space to share my creations with people.”
Seven Nights Grab ‘N Grocery aims to include offerings for all people, regardless of dietary preference.
“We have foods for all types of eaters,” Lynn-Miller says. “Primarily, we are focused on making healthy grab-and-go food items and providing food grown in Dane and Green counties.”
So far, Seven Nights Grab ‘N Grocery offers products from Snug Haven Farm, Winterfell Acres, Moon Dog Farm and Farmer Johns' Cheese.
The duo also plans to partner with other farms in the Paoli, Belleville and Brooklyn areas.
Offerings extend beyond food, too. Soaps and balms from Milwaukee’s Fern and Nettle are also on the shelves, along with CBD products from Seasons, based in Madison.
Both Lynn-Miller and A-Train are excited to serve the community and work with local farmers along the way.
“I get to drive from farm to farm and then bring items right to the shop,” A-Train says.
Lynn-Miller’s excitement lies in the opportunity to connect with producers and communities with similar principles of ecological stewardship, personal responsibility and promoting a regenerative food system.
“If the community is looking for a specific local item to be sold, we are always happy to hear from them,” A-Train says.
Operating within the same space, Andy Gricevich runs What Got Gathered, offering foraged plants and fermented foods from local organic farms.
"We're transforming some of the best things around into delicious kimchis, hot sauces, wildflower vinegars, jams and more," Gricevich says.
In its fourth year of operation, What Got Gathered continues to expand. In addition to now being a part of Seven Nights Grab ‘N Grocery, What Got Gathered offers products at the Monroe Street, Eastside, and occasionally Westside farmers’ markets.
Gricevich is also a wild food educator and works with schools and other organizations with interests in deepening their connection to nature.
“What Got Gathered is an excuse to have conversations about connection with wildness, de-colonization, real nutrition, ecology and more,” Gricevich says.
The third food establishment within the shared space is Rolled Foods, operated by True Garlynd. The shop offers fresh spring rolls, an item that’s become a staple of the downtown Madison food cart scene.
“I’m trying to minimize waiting and increase the availability of fast fresh food,” Garlynd says.
Garlynd is also partnering with local farms to source local and seasonal vegetables to create fresh, made-to-order spring rolls.
Garlynd brings a wealth of culinary experience to Roll Foods, having worked at various sushi restaurants and other establishments throughout Madison.
Roll Foods is open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with hopes to attract those working from home, parents, and anyone on a lunch break.
“If you’re out walking your dog down Willy Street, you should stop in,” Garlynd says.
