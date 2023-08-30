MtHorebDental2023.jpg

Dr. Amanda Hatch, D.D.S.; Dr. Brittany Burger, D.D.S.; Dr. Caitlin Kudlata, D.D.S. and Dr. Eric Reigle, D.D.S.

Remarkable things are never accomplished by one person, they’re accomplished by a team. No matter how brilliant your mind is, if you are thinking alone, you are missing out on other perspectives. This think tank style concept of being better together is a big reason that Mt. Horeb Dental is celebrating all four of their dentists being nominated to Madison’s Top Dentists of 2023 AGAIN! “A powerful part of our magic,” touts Dr. Hatch, “is that we have an uncanny gift of hiring incredible individuals who are bright enough to know that their best attributes are amplified by the strengths of their teammates.” You don’t inspire your teammates by showing them how amazing you are, you inspire them by showing them how amazing they are.