Dr. Amanda Hatch, D.D.S.; Dr. Brittany Burger, D.D.S.; Dr. Caitlin Kudlata, D.D.S. and Dr. Eric Reigle, D.D.S.
Remarkable things are never accomplished by one person, they’re accomplished by a team. No matter how brilliant your mind is, if you are thinking alone, you are missing out on other perspectives. This think tank style concept of being better together is a big reason that Mt. Horeb Dental is celebrating all four of their dentists being nominated to Madison’s Top Dentists of 2023 AGAIN! “A powerful part of our magic,” touts Dr. Hatch, “is that we have an uncanny gift of hiring incredible individuals who are bright enough to know that their best attributes are amplified by the strengths of their teammates.” You don’t inspire your teammates by showing them how amazing you are, you inspire them by showing them how amazing they are.
It is so important to be able to look at the people in your circle and be inspired. As Dr. Burger poetically puts it, “We won’t be distracted by comparison because we choose to be captivated by purpose.” Our purpose is to empower each other to contribute as positively and broadly to the health of our community as possible. Our passion is people and serving them in ways they didn’t think they needed or were even possible. Mt. Horeb Dental aka “The House of Floss” is so much more than just a dental office. Our space is a place where patients are loved, heard, empowered, never judged, applauded and cared for by every single member of our team. With the amount of endless deliberate attention to patient care, it is no wonder their patients leave more confident in the control they have over their health.
Mt. Horeb Dental’s spa-like state of the art facility offers a comprehensive technologically advanced list of services that includes general and family dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, gum care, implants and root canals.
What Our Patients Say: “The thing that makes Mt. Horeb Dental such a unique and special place is not simply the incredible dentistry that you receive, but the family that you become a part of as a patient. From the moment you walk in to the moment you leave, you are a part of a wonderfully comforting atmosphere that promotes health and wellness. Not only is it the House of Floss but also, the House of Happiness. Mt. Horeb Dental is truly where smiles are born.” - Jack H.
For more Top Dentists 2023 profiles click here
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.