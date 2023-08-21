In a workshop on the edge of Madison, Tobie DePauw’s passions coexist. Hanging bicycles fill one wall while printing equipment and books line the others. In the center sits a desk, DePauw’s command station for running Mordecai Book Building, as well as his job at the Ride Spot by PeopleForBikes app.
DePauw and his family moved to Middleton six years ago, but his story traces back to another time and place.
“After college I moved down to Costa Rica to work with a church organization volunteering at different facilities in the community,” he says. “I was crossing my fingers they’d put me in the bindery.”
He got his wish and learned the trade of book binding and repair, and in the process he gained a new respect for the hands-on labor the work requires.
When DePauw returned to the States, he pursued his interests in both biking and books. He and his wife, Anna, began purchasing vintage printing equipment, then a letterpress in 2014 that gave him a greater range of what he could do with prints. He found a niche in creating small, inexpensive books.
“Pocket books really became my bread and butter,” he says. “You can do anything with them.”
DePauw has also merged his worlds by producing books for bike companies — from indie shops all the way up to a global bike parts corporation.
“When you buy a bike, it can be a little intimidating,” he says. “I work with shops to create these custom books. It helps the rider, it helps the bike shop and it helps me create books.”
From the Artist: Tobie DePauw
First Impressions
When I saw the bindery [in Costa Rica], at first I was like, people still do this? But I saw that you could build something that was creative and beautiful but still practical. I loved making things last. That’s still there, still part of what I do.
Personal Touch
The interpersonal aspect is central to me. Sometimes I feel like a human printer, a copy machine, but what I love the most is taking an idea and working with people to make a tangible thing. I love that distillation.
Hands-On
I have a deep, deep appreciation for these machines and how they were all built pre-computer. As I’ve acquired and reassembled them, [I’ve found that] they’re complex, but there’s a security in knowing someone put this together with their own hands. If something goes wrong, I know I can figure it out.
THE EQUIPMENT: Right before DePauw and his family of five moved to Middleton, he acquired a vintage Vandercook proof press. He refurbished the machine and a friend helped him get started in the art of letterpress so he could create multiple books more quickly. “This really did change Mordecai, the entire trajectory,” he says. And he’s since added more equipment, including a big Heidelberg Windmill press this summer.
THE BIG COLLAB: DePauw’s talent for creating books for bike shops traveled by word of mouth to Shimano. The international bike parts company commissioned DePauw to produce “The Ridebook,” a helpful yet playful biking guide that includes a back section for kids that’s readable by flipping the book over. “It really is this friendly guide to bikes,” he says.
THE RUT-BUSTER: For DePauw, inspiration sometimes comes from a box of old comic books. “If I’m feeling stagnant, I can flip through these,” he says. He often uses them to create upcycled comic journals. “Vintage comics are really inspiring to me,” he says. “I find dynamic covers and crop them in a way that’s visually interesting.”
THE SMALL JOYS: While DePauw has taken on a wide range of micropublishing projects, some of his favorites are books he creates for fun. “The Tiny Tome of Two-Word Tales” features whimsical word pairings, while the “Idle Hand Book” is filled with puzzles, word searches and more. “It’s silly, it’s fun, it’s ‘let’s go back to the good old days of wasting time on paper,’” he says. He’s also created books for his kids, Lily, Mason and Sage, featuring their own doodles.
Photo by Mitch Tanis
Photo by Mitch Tanis
Photo by Mitch Tanis
