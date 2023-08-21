Tobie DePauw
Photo by Mitch Tanis

In a workshop on the edge of Madison, Tobie DePauw’s passions coexist. Hanging bicycles fill one wall while printing equipment and books line the others. In the center sits a desk, DePauw’s command station for running Mordecai Book Building, as well as his job at the Ride Spot by PeopleForBikes app.

DePauw and his family moved to Middleton six years ago, but his story traces back to another time and place.

Mordecai Book Building studio
Tobie DePauw

Mordecai Book Building collection