A new American bistro, One & Only, opened its doors today at 1923 Monroe St.
The restaurant is co-owned by Stephani Dalbesio, Myla Dalbesio, Tim Thompson, Marcus Schiel and Jameson Menz, and focuses on seasonal dishes that celebrate local farms and produce. Chef William Tracy (formerly of Bear & Bottle) is heading the kitchen. Menu highlights include the pork chop, beer tartare, fries and ricotta & sweet corn ravioli.
“Our food menu [features] a combination of classics and new dishes, with an emphasis on house-made ingredients,” says Stephani Dalbesio who, with Thompson, also owns The Library Cafe and Bar, The Free House Pub, The Flying Hound and Bear & Bottle.
One & Only occupies the former location of Brasserie V, which closed its doors last year. “When we took over the building, we let the neighborhood and the space inspire our direction,” Dalbesio says. “We want to honor everything that Madison has to offer.”
One & Only’s interior weaves together themes of nature and romance, along with a mid-century influence. “When designing the space, we really wanted it to feel like an open and comfortable place where the neighborhood could gather,” Dalbesio says.
Myla Dalbesio, a partner and creative director, managed the design and decor curation. She furnished the space with pieces from thrift stores, antique shops and her own art studio.
As for libations, the drink menu features both American and European beer and wine as well as spirit-forward cocktails.
Standouts include the Keke Tangerine cocktail, a citrusy, gin-based drink, and the Rhuby Collins, which combines vodka, rhubarb, cucumber and lemon.
One & Only is open for lunch and dinner Tues. through Sat. from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., and for brunch and dinner on Sundays from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Ila Schrecker is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.
