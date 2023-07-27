one & only spread

One & Only's menu features emphasizes house-made ingredients.

 Photo courtesy of One & Only

A new American bistro, One & Only, opened its doors today at 1923 Monroe St. 

The restaurant is co-owned by Stephani Dalbesio, Myla Dalbesio, Tim Thompson, Marcus Schiel and Jameson Menz, and focuses on seasonal dishes that celebrate local farms and produce. Chef William Tracy (formerly of Bear & Bottle) is heading the kitchen. Menu highlights include the pork chop, beer tartare, fries and ricotta & sweet corn ravioli.

One & only interior
one & only keke tangerine

Keke Tangerine cocktail.