Dr. Margaret Wieser, D.M.D. and Dr. Kathryn Giswold, D.D.S.
The all-female team at Monona Dental treats patients’ dental needs with compassion and understanding. “Our dentists truly listen and comprehensively treat our patients as we would our families,” says Dr. Kathryn Giswold, DDS. “Our hygienists are comforting, not critical, and as a team, we understand you are so much more than just your teeth, and we take the time to tailor treatment to best fit your needs.”
The dentists at Monona Dental are renowned for their expertise. In fact, both Dr. Kathryn Giswold, DDS, and Dr. Margaret Wieser, DMD, were nominated this year for topDentists™ 2023. A third-generation dentist, Dr. Giswold specializes in comfortable, personalized cosmetic care. Dr. Wieser is trained in the treatment of temporomandibular joint dysfunction with Botox. “We feel our office is unique because everyone who works here is passionate about what we do,” says Giswold. “Educating our patients in dental health and building personal relationships with patients does not feel like work.”
Prioritizing patient comfort is especially important to the team. Patients can take comfort in the office’s cozy space with large windows, “where you’ll be given plenty of time to address your dental concerns and receive treatment,” says Wieser. “From the first phone call to our office, you’ll be greeted with empathy and understanding. Patients are never judged, but instead welcomed regardless of past dental history.” From advanced techniques using digital scanning to simple touches like providing pillows and blankets to ensure procedures are as comfortable as possible, patient comfort is a top priority at Monona Dental.
What Our Patients Say: “Monona Dental is an amazing place. I have had several great experiences here over the past year. I came to them unsatisfied from another provider. They did everything to make it right, leaving my teeth much happier. I would highly recommend anyone to see both doctors they have on site.” -Emily