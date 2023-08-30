MononaDental2023.jpg

Dr. Margaret Wieser, D.M.D. and Dr. Kathryn Giswold, D.D.S.

The all-female team at Monona Dental treats patients’ dental needs with compassion and understanding. “Our dentists truly listen and comprehensively treat our patients as we would our families,” says Dr. Kathryn Giswold, DDS. “Our hygienists are comforting, not critical, and as a team, we understand you are so much more than just your teeth, and we take the time to tailor treatment to best fit your needs.”