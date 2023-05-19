On a sunny spring day in Madison, students, garden educators, government officials and MMSD food and nutrition staff gathered to celebrate Wisconsin School Garden Day around the city.
Gov. Tony Evers declared May 19, 2023 as the fifth-annual Wisconsin School Garden Day, a celebration that primarily focuses on youth garden efforts at schools in the state. He joined students at Mendota Community School to plant seedlings in its garden, one of the original school gardens in Wisconsin.
At Goodman Youth Farm on the far eastside, the REAP Food Group food truck pulled up to serve Burmese lemon ginger salads prepared by MMSD director of food and nutrition Joshua Perkins and state Rep. Francesca Hong. The school district, in partnership with Rooted, is pioneering programs to bring more student-grown produce into school lunches. Second and third graders at Mendota Community School and Schenk Elementary School seeded lettuce heads earlier this year in the classroom and transplanted them to a plot at Goodman Youth Farm. Another plot is being grown by youth participating in Grow Academy, a DOC transitional program and alternative to juvenile incarceration that mainly engages kids with agricultural education.
“[Growing food] gives students some pride in what they’re learning and what they’re doing," says Brian Emerson, Rooted's assistant education manager. Goodman Youth Farm, a project of Rooted, provides kids the opportunity to learn about growing food and cooking in an urban setting. The farm welcomes youth field trip groups nearly every day of the growing season, and some nearby elementary schools visit on a regular basis.
“The most powerful connection you can make is if a student has direct involvement in growing something," says Perkins. "They're more likely to want to try it, even if they’ve never had it before.” Perkins hopes to further the efforts to include more locally- and student-grown produce in school meals. Reflecting on his background as a chef, he says "It’s a very natural thing to expect to serve a really well-balanced menu, including fresh fruits and vegetables. That’s what people expect and kids are no different."
The school district is planning to incorporate side salads with local produce into the summer menu program and expand build-your-own bars, like a ramen station that Perkins collaborated with Hong to create, in school cafeterias. When kids have a choice, they tend to want to try new things, says Perkins. Future plans also include embracing the wealth of agricultural resources in the Madison community and devising more training for school kitchen and cafeteria staff to have the skills to prepare fresh food. “A thing that we’re going to be doing is reinstilling skills — training — for school operators," says Perkins. "Once you take the human skill out of the menu, you’re left with very few choices but to buy something that is ready.”
Hong supports a bill and budget proposal, the Healthy School Meals for All act, that would also free up more school dollars for sourcing from local farms and producers. “[It] would ensure that all schools in Wisconsin would have school breakfast and school lunch paid for by federal and state funds to help destigmatize and get rid of lunch shaming and ensure that students are prepared to be better learners when they have full bellies," says Hong. School resources could then be allocated "to build[ing] out contracts with local farms, producers and community gardens," she says. Universal free school meals were fully funded during the pandemic.
Giving students agency over their food, in the cafeteria and in the garden, awakens their curiosity. Perkins says, “In the past and currently, there’s been a ton of school gardening going on, but no connection to the school meals.” During the last week of school in June, students will get to try the lettuce they grew for the first time.
Emma Waldinger is associate editor at Madison Magazine.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.