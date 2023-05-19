Lettuce at Goodman Youth Farm

Students at Mendota Community School and Schenk Elementary School started lettuce head seedlings in the classroom and transplanted them to a plot at Goodman Youth Farm.

 Photo by Emma Waldinger

On a sunny spring day in Madison, students, garden educators, government officials and MMSD food and nutrition staff gathered to celebrate Wisconsin School Garden Day around the city. 

Gov. Tony Evers declared May 19, 2023 as the fifth-annual Wisconsin School Garden Day, a celebration that primarily focuses on youth garden efforts at schools in the state. He joined students at Mendota Community School to plant seedlings in its garden, one of the original school gardens in Wisconsin. 

