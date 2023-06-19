It’s sweet. It’s pink. It begs to be Instagrammed. It’s the product of Shelby Olstad’s hard work.
This could be a description of any of the baked goods offered by Miggy’s Bakes, but it’s not: It’s the first impression of the bakery’s storefront, which opened Saturday, June 16, at 6712 Frank Lloyd Wright Avenue in Middleton.
The pink interior (adorned, for the occasion, with a balloon display by Aerial, a local business featured in our sustainability round-up) is just as enticing as the display case full of s'more bars, Nutella cookie cups, raspberry cheesecake cookies and more.
A line forms down the street in front of Miggy's Bakes just before opening.
A line forms down the street in front of Miggy's Bakes just before opening.
Photo by Anna Kottakis
Photo by Anna Kottakis
“Since I was little, I knew I’d have a bakery, but I didn’t know when it would be,” says Olstad. “But I always knew my first one would be in Middleton.” The now-bakery was once a frozen yogurt shop that Olstad remembers coming to when she was growing up.
Olstad has loved baking (and all things sweet) for as long as she can remember. In episode #5 of the “Screw It Let’s Do This” podcast — a joint effort between Olstad and Terese Merkel, the owner of Tricky Foods — the hosts dive into Olstad’s history, including the start of her baking journey. “I liked to eat dessert,” Olstad admitted in the episode. “I think that’s what started it.”
Throughout high school and college, she would make baked goods for friends and family for free. She started charging a minimal amount to cover costs in her senior year of college at UW-Madison. After graduating in 2019 with a degree in economics and entrepreneurship, she took a job with a software start-up, but also took orders for baked goods — like her unique cookie cups — over Instagram.
“My Instagram blew up pretty quickly,” the 26-year-old recalled on the podcast. Today, she has over 17,000 followers on the app. “I got tons of orders through Instagram, and that’s how I grew it.”
As demand grew, Olstad began to struggle to keep up with both her job and the orders. In 2021, she made the decision to pursue the business full-time. Now, two years later, she’s taken her next big step: The bakery she always dreamed of, from location to color palette to the line of eager customers forming in the minutes before opening.
The storefront will allow customers to pop in for just a single item (she recommends a caramel bar, a cookie cup or a cinnamon roll cookie) if a sugar craving strikes. “I’m also excited for different events, like cake decorating classes,” says Olstad. “Having our own space to do whatever we want to do — there’s a lot of possibility there.”
Anna Kottakis is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.