ShelbyOlstad

With just a few minutes before the grand opening, Shelby Olstad smiles in front of a picture-perfect display of sweet treats.

 Photo by Anna Kottakis

It’s sweet. It’s pink. It begs to be Instagrammed. It’s the product of Shelby Olstad’s hard work.

This could be a description of any of the baked goods offered by Miggy’s Bakes, but it’s not: It’s the first impression of the bakery’s storefront, which opened Saturday, June 16, at 6712 Frank Lloyd Wright Avenue in Middleton.

Miggys

MiggysTeam

The Miggy's Bakes team.