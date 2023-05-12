‘Elevated Granny Food’
Grab lunch at Pearlfield Bistro & Bakehouse in Richland Center.
The twin-peaked brick building at 212 N. Main St., Richland Center, now home to Pearlfield Bistro & Bakehouse, has a history as a restaurant dating back 91 years.
“I’ve always loved this place and [ate] here a couple times as a teenager,” says Lyndsay Byrnes about the spot, which for many years was Gables Restaurant. In spring of 2019, she knew she wanted to own it.
She and her husband Mike bought the restaurant in 2021, marking a full-circle moment for Byrnes.
Growing up, Byrnes’ grandparents’ house in nearby Cazenovia was her safe haven, and gathering around their long, gnarly, antique dining room table for family celebrations left a huge impact on her. “We would pile around that table,” she says. There was a spot for everyone.
“It really solidified in me [the power of] hospitality,” she says. “It was the seed.”
Byrnes has worked in kitchens including L’Etoile, Osteria Papavero, Crema Cafe and Driftless Cafe, but opening her own place has been a longtime dream. She and Mike met in high school in Richland Center and now share four children together.
At Pearlfield, Byrnes set out to offer “elevated granny food,” and that’s translated into hot sandwiches like the Mr. B grilled ham and Swiss, and lentil bowls filled with ingredients like bacon garlic collards, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions and fresh herbs. A petite bakery case sits on the front counter, filled with cookies and pastries that Byrnes’ eldest, Evelyn, has taken the lead in making. The “elevated” aspect of Byrnes’ menu is evident in the seasonal and local sourcing she does, and it’s what sets Pearlfield apart from a traditional small-town lunch diner. But creating an atmosphere of comfort and nostalgia is still a main priority, she says.
“I like something that feels a little old-fashioned,” says Byrnes, who extends that intention into Pearlfield’s interior design, too. A gallery wall of meaningful framed photos, signs, canvases and copper baking molds overlooks the light, bright space that Byrnes and her husband massively renovated (they pulled up 16 layers of old flooring in the kitchen).
If all the small tables are taken when you walk into Pearlfield, try the long 10-seat table that anchors the cafe. There’s more than likely a spot for you there, just like there always was at Byrnes’ grandparents’ house. –AB
A Pizza Garden
The popular pizza nights in the garden continue at Homecoming in Spring Green. Less than an hour west of Madison, it’s an easy post-work dinner destination. Order a few wood-fired pizzas and a couple beers while watching the sunset from the restaurant’s lush backyard. It makes for an exceptional summer night.
The Homecoming team’s favorite pie from last season was topped with bechamel cream sauce, local shiitake mushrooms, Steadfast Acres spinach and roasted shallots. Many of the pizza specials feature nearby meat and sausage producers, and all include Wisconsin cheeses and Meadowlark Organics flour.
Phone a Friend | Who to Take on a Dinner Date
Carpool with your “The Godfather”-quoting uncle to The Edgewater Supper Club in Jefferson for an eclectic Wisconsin supper club experience that’s steeped in cool mobster history.
Invite the whole family to join you at Tumbled Rock Brewery and Kitchen in Baraboo for good brews, modern comfort dishes and a round of friendly cornhole.
Hit the galleries in Mineral Point with your art-loving friend, then post up at Popolo over a wood-fired pizza and keep your eyes peeled for local celebrity artists.
Tap in your hollow-legged brother to join you at Swiss-inspired Glarner Stube in New Glarus. You’ll need his help working through heaping portions of schnitzel, röesti and fondue.
Farm to Soft Serve
The milk that Seven Acre Dairy Co. in Paoli uses to make the soft serve ice cream on its Dairy Cafe menu only has to travel around the block from the cows at Fischerdale Holsteins. It’s as creamy and smooth as it gets, with daily flavors to choose from like vanilla, wild rice and chocolate, and toppings that include Door County cherry sauce, black walnuts and puffed wild rice.
Andrea Behling is editor at Madison Magazine. Emma Waldinger is associate editor at Madison Magazine.
