NightMarket1

The 2022 Night Market brought crowds of shoppers (and curious pedestrians) to State Street.

 Photo by Beth Skogen

The Madison Night Market will kick off its 2023 season on Thursday, May 11. This year, the event features nearly 100 vendors — selling everything from baked goods to jewelry to art — and will include live music, food carts, and pop-up specials from State Street businesses from 5 to 9 p.m.

“We wanted to create a market that would involve the whole street,” explains Victor “Vic” Villacrez, the Chair of the Board of Directors for Madison’s Central Business Improvement District. The market started in 2017 as an effort to support and showcase local businesses. Since then, the market has doubled in size, evolving into a mile-long and street-wide market in the heart of downtown Madison.

NightMarketCollection