The Madison Night Market will kick off its 2023 season on Thursday, May 11. This year, the event features nearly 100 vendors — selling everything from baked goods to jewelry to art — and will include live music, food carts, and pop-up specials from State Street businesses from 5 to 9 p.m.
“We wanted to create a market that would involve the whole street,” explains Victor “Vic” Villacrez, the Chair of the Board of Directors for Madison’s Central Business Improvement District. The market started in 2017 as an effort to support and showcase local businesses. Since then, the market has doubled in size, evolving into a mile-long and street-wide market in the heart of downtown Madison.
The event, which can attract as many as 15,000 people, is a big opportunity for small businesses.
“Being in downtown Madison attracts a lot of different people, from college students to families to people that are just out and stumble upon the night market,” says Gabie Garcia, who co-owns Burn Local with her brother, Trenton McMaster. The duo sold their handmade soy candles at the 2022 Night Market series and are excited to return this season.
Ashley Borchardt and Karissa Dierickx, the bakers behind Blue Violet Jams and Jellies — another returning Night Market vendor — agree. “State Street is the place to be in Madison,” Dierickx says.
“We do other maker’s markets, but I think the fact that [the Night Market] is on State Street is great,” continues Borchardt. “It draws a really big variety of people.”
It's a win-win since the market also exposes shoppers (and curious passers-by) to local businesses that they might not otherwise encounter.
“We have a process to make sure that there’s a variety of interesting, local, and fair-trade vendors at the market,” explains Villacrez. By “curating” the vendors, the event organizers ensure that the market offers a diverse array of high-quality and unique goods.
State Street businesses get in on the action, too. Restaurants, bars, and stores alike offer Night Market promotions, including $10 sliders from 107 State, special deals on chimichangas and churros from Los Gemelos and drink specials at Nick’s Restaurant (2 for 1 old fashioneds!) and Mom’s Bar.
There’s something for everyone — and that doesn’t just go for shopping and snacking. During the Night Market, State Street becomes both a sampler of local shops and a stage for community artists. In addition to performances from CumbiaCachaca and Cash Box Kings at the Peace Park music stage, this year’s market will also include musicians, jugglers, balloon artists, and poets performing on the street.
Villacrez attributes the growth in entertainment to the support of additional sponsors. (Mode Realty Network is sponsoring the main music stage, while Ultrazone Laser Tag has sponsored a laser tag activity at the top of State Street.) Villacrez hopes that more partnerships in future years will allow the event to continue growing, both literally and in terms of the variety of experiences the event offers.
“We see the success of the Night Market as an overall success of our downtown,” says Villacrez.
If you can’t make it on May 11, the 2023 Night Market is scheduled for four additional dates: June 8, August 10, September 14, and October 19.
Anna Kottakis is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.