The motivation behind Cinn City Smash, Madison’s newest food truck, is simple: Make churros and burgers that appeal to everyone. The duo behind Madison’s newest food truck — Maximus “Noodle” Perdomo and Rutger Schiesser — intentionally created a menu that’s both delicious and inclusive.
“Our goal was to make it all-inclusive for people with all kinds of dietary restrictions,” the owners say. “That’s why we worked so hard to create vegetarian and vegan burgers and churros as well as a traditional beef smash burger with the option of regular and gluten-free buns.”
The idea for the food truck started about a year ago. Noodle has worked in Madison’s service industry for the last decade, while Schiesser has spent most of his life as a mechanic and carpenter.
“We thought we could make a pretty cool food truck if we combined our skills, so we did,” the business partners say.
After perfecting their menu, they held their grand opening on June 15 at the Herbiery Taproom. Since then, they’ve collaborated with many other small businesses in Madison, including Cordial, I/0 Bar Arcade, The Crystal Corner Bar and Black Rose Blending Co. Both founders are passionate about supporting other small businesses, so you can expect to see more pop-up partnerships in the future.
Cinn City Smash has already made a splash in Madison, both for their delicious food and their eye-catching truck. The mural, which depicts a retro video-game-style brawl between burgers and churros, was designed and painted by local artist Dan Fransee. The mural pays homage to the truck's products while also including some of the founders’ favorite places in Madison.
“We hope to continue to feed the city of Madison with burgers and churros for years to come and continue to grow as individuals and as a business,” Noodle and Schiesser say. “But for now, we just want to keep our customers happy.”
Anna Kottakis is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.
