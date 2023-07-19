CinnCitySmash
Photo courtesy of Cinn City Smash

The motivation behind Cinn City Smash, Madison’s newest food truck, is simple: Make churros and burgers that appeal to everyone. The duo behind Madison’s newest food truck — Maximus “Noodle” Perdomo and Rutger Schiesser — intentionally created a menu that’s both delicious and inclusive.

“Our goal was to make it all-inclusive for people with all kinds of dietary restrictions,” the owners say. “That’s why we worked so hard to create vegetarian and vegan burgers and churros as well as a traditional beef smash burger with the option of regular and gluten-free buns.”

CinnCitySmash2

The Cinn City Smash food truck features a mural by local artist Dan Fransee.