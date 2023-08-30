Thomas Wenham, D.M.D.; Beth Blair, D.D.S.; Grace Wenham, D.M.D. and Nika Lustgarten D.M.D.
As soon as you walk into Madison Pediatric Dental & Orthodontics, you understand they put kids first. Dr. Tom Wenham explains, “Our office is set up like a movie theater to help kids relax and feel less like they are in a medical facility.”
As their patients grow, the dentists will reinforce healthy habits and give valuable advice. “Our board-certified pediatric dentists and caregivers are specially trained to work with and treat children,” Dr. Wenham says, highlighting the practice’s expertise and care. “We understand that building trust with children starts with positive visits. We focus on prevention and recognize that early detection of problems allows for more conservative treatment options.”
The doctors at Madison Pediatric Dental & Orthodontics not only support the health and well-being of your children, they also support you as a parent. “We are a multispecialty office — providing pediatric dentistry and orthodontics. Our pediatric dentists see children of all ages, from infancy to adolescence. The convenience of having both dentistry and orthodontics under one roof means better continuity of care, fewer appointments and less missed school and work for busy families.”
When you visit their website, you can meet the dentists, find answers to your questions and tour the office. You will also find contact information to help you make an appointment.
What Our Patients Say: “We are incredibly pleased with the orthodontic care that our children are receiving and the kind, caring staff that see our children. I highly recommend and trust Dr. Wenham and his staff and find that our 25-minute commute to the office is well worth it!”