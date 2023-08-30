Dane County Regional Airport has a fun little element: short story dispensers. It pops out a tale on a slip of paper, just for you. There are all-ages reads, children’s and Spanish language stories. Let it inspire a bit of your own writing while you wait for your plane.
Roar on the Course
Golf fashion is our latest obsession thanks to Good Lion Golf, a Madison-based apparel brand that is “inclusive in reach and subversive in approach.” It’s not just boring collared shirts out on the green anymore. Good Lion Golf is outfitting modern golfers in jumpsuits, denim hats and gold chains that double as ball markers. goodliongolf.com
Let Me Upgrade Ya
While we already miss Thai Basil’s takeout-focused storefront (it was really close to the Madison Magazine offices), we’re impressed and excited to see the restaurant move into a space at 3519 University Ave. that offers an elevated sit-down experience. It’s the same delicious food from a stalwart Thai eatery, now in cooler digs. thaibasilfoodmadison.com
Subtle Beauty
Fair warning: You may become mesmerized by the details of this macro-photographed mushroom by Chelsey Walker Creative. Walker took this photo in her own backyard in DeForest. chelseywalker.com
Wonder-Full
We’d be as excited as a kid hearing the ice cream truck to see the Wonder Cookie truck coming our way. This mobile business run by Rachel Krause slings personal-sized boxes of cookies. (We’re partial to the chocolate chip variety.) There’s a calendar of upcoming events on Wonder Cookie’s website to keep track of where the truck will pull up next. wonder-cookie.com
